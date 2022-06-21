Few Oklahoma state employees served as substitute teachers under Gov. Stitt's plan

OKLAHOMA CITY — In the peak of January’s COVID-19 surge, more than half of Oklahoma’s public school districts closed as the omicron variant crashed over the state in an overwhelming wave of infections.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and his education secretary, Ryan Walters, urged schools to stay open, even as many district leaders said school employee absences had reached a breaking point.

The governor took no measures to reduce the spread of the virus but instead issued an executive order Jan. 18 allowing state employees to volunteer to substitute teach.

“I’m asking all state employees to see what they can do because in-person learning is so, so important,” Stitt said in a news conference announcing the order.

Records and school district reports show paltry results from the now-expired program, as a small number of state employees stepped forward and even fewer ever made it into a classroom.

Of the 32,000 people who work for Oklahoma state agencies, 264 registered to substitute teach, according to a list provided to The Oklahoman by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, the state department tasked with facilitating the executive order.

Only a fraction of those volunteers ended up in a school.

The Oklahoman contacted 16 school districts that collectively had 165 state employees offer to volunteer, well over half of the total state workers who registered. The 16 districts represent those with the highest number of state employees assigned.

Although 165 agency workers raised their hands, only 28 of them ended up substitute teaching, The Oklahoman found by surveying the 16 districts.

Presented with these figures, the Governor’s Office said Stitt is “thrilled that hundreds of state employees signed up to help their local school districts.”

“While this program was able to keep students in the classroom, it was never meant to be a long-term fix,” spokesperson Kate Vesper wrote in an emailed statement. “The governor offered this executive order as a creative, short-term solution to help schools during a challenging time.”

Twenty-four of those substitutes covered classes in the same place — Oklahoma City Public Schools, a district grappling with more than 400 teacher absences a day during the surge.

The state assigned no agency employees to Oklahoma’s largest school district, Tulsa Public Schools, a school system Stitt criticized for closing its doors over the course of the pandemic.

Tulsa Public Schools added a state substitute application to its website after the executive order, and though some inquired, no state employees volunteered in the district, public information officer Lauren Partain said.

Six state employees asked to help in Pryor Public Schools, according to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services registry. But the district’s superintendent said OMES never informed her that any state employees were willing to cover classes in her district.

“The first time I saw the list of names was when (The Oklahoman) sent them to me,” Superintendent Lisa Muller said. “We might have pursued that more robustly if we had known people were specifically requesting our district.

“I would say the need for subs was our greatest need (at the time). I do recognize that this was an effort to meet that need. In practice, it wasn’t able to do that for us.”

Neither Tulsa nor Pryor asked the state for substitutes, said Walters and Caden Cleveland, a spokesperson for OMES.

Walters said he sent a letter to every Oklahoma superintendent with information about the program. The letter requested that superintendents fill out an online form linked to the document to have their need for substitutes met.

“If the school didn’t want to utilize it and access a statewide program that had launched very publicly, I guess they didn’t need the subs,” Walters said.

Closing schools put students in a “terrible situation” with untold implications for their academics and mental health, he said.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma set multiple records for new daily COVID infections in January, and hospital systems reported maxed-out bed space. Medical experts pleaded with Oklahomans to wear masks, avoid indoor gatherings and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Public schools experienced the worst round of closures during the omicron surge since the initial coronavirus outbreak in March 2020. State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister called Stitt’s executive order “a cup of water on a raging fire.”

OMES assigned 50 state employees to the Oklahoma City school district. The 24 who ended up in a classroom made a critical difference, said Brad Herzer, assistant superintendent of human resources, safety and security.

All OKCPS schools closed for two days of virtual learning because of an insurmountable number of COVID-related employee absences.

Herzer said some OKCPS schools would have closed even longer without the 24 state volunteers.

“I know my colleagues in other districts didn’t have as much success with it, but for us it filled a gap,” Herzer said.

Two factors put OKCPS at an advantage, he said. The district is in a hub of state agencies, and it can process background checks in-house.

At the time the executive order was signed, some questioned whether Oklahoma City and Tulsa schools had an advantage because they are situated near the offices of most state departments.

More than 200 of the 264 state employees who signed up to substitute came from the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas.

But other Oklahoma City-area school districts that enjoy proximity to state agencies saw far worse results than OKCPS.

The Putnam City school district had 30 state employees assigned for substitute duty, but only one ever saw the inside of a classroom, district spokesperson Jeff Bardach said. Seven of them declined to substitute even after completing a background check, he said.

Putnam City, like numerous other districts, closed all of its schools for two days in mid-January because of staff shortages. By the time Stitt signed his executive order, all but two Putnam City schools had reopened for good.

Edmond and Moore schools each reported one substitute as a result of the executive order, despite having 26 state employee referrals between them.

Moore Superintendent Robert Romines said his district stayed open through the omicron surge by assigning administrators and community volunteers to cover classes and cafeteria shifts. Even officers from the local Police Department filled in for Moore’s teacher vacancies.

“That was of our doing,” Romines said. “That wasn’t the state doing it. That was just Moore Public Schools.

“We just had to rely on one another in this community to make things happen.”

Some state employees were unable to volunteer because of scheduling conflicts, districts told The Oklahoman. Other state workers didn’t respond to calls and emails from school officials.

Jenks Public Schools had seven state employees referred, none of whom substituted. A few were available for a day, but the district decided the process to onboard and train a substitute wasn’t worth the trouble for one day of work, said Rob Loeber, Jenks’ director of communications.

Kara Morgan, an Oklahoma Department of Human Services employee, offered to volunteer in Norman Public Schools but learned that she was ineligible.

Like several DHS workers, part of Morgan’s salary is paid with federal dollars, and the executive order applied to only state-funded employees.

Morgan had recently taken a new position and had more time to substitute than her colleagues, she said. It would have been impossible for many of her co-workers to step away.

“I just happened to be kind of lucky that I was transitioning to a new role within my department,” Morgan said. “Very few employees were in that position because everybody’s already overworked and underpaid as it is.”