Feud between Lankford, state Republican chair could be headed for showdown at GOP committee meeting

A spokeswoman for Hern said he has not endorsed anyone in next year’s Senate primary but would not say why he did not join the other members of the delegation in supporting Lankford.

Bennett is backing Jackson Lahmeyer, a Tulsa-area pastor and political unknown connected to QAnon enthusiasts, COVID-19 skeptics and former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, in next year’s Republican Senate primary.

According to the rules posted on the state Republican Party web site, the state committee consists of four members of each county organization plus more than a dozen party officials, all Republican members of Congress, all statewide elected officials and all Republican members of the Legislature — potentially more than 450 people.

Reportedly, more than a dozen county parties adopted resolutions earlier this year censuring Lankford — and in some cases Inhofe — and some delegates to the spring state convention tried to bring it up then.

Lankford had said he would vote to delay certification of the presidential election for 10 days to allow for an “audit” of returns in several states, but changed his mind after the attack on the Capitol.

No proof of fraud or errors on a scale large enough to affect the election outcome has been presented.