Feud between Lankford, state Republican chair could be headed for showdown at GOP committee meeting

The conflict between U.S. Sen. James Lankford, who is up for re-election in 2022, and state Republican Party Chairman John Bennett and former President Donald Trump loyalists could come to a head this Saturday at a GOP state committee meeting in Edmond.
Oklahoma Republicans have been very tight-lipped about the meeting, which begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Fairview Baptist Church, 1230 N. Sooner Road in Edmond, but the meeting’s agenda includes consideration of a resolution to censure Lankford because he did not go along with several other Republicans, including the state’s House delegation, in an attempt to keep Democrat Joe Biden from claiming the presidency in January.
Such a resolution would not be binding, but would be startling given that Lankford received 32,000 more votes than Trump in the 2016 general election and remains widely popular among Republican voters, according to a poll released last week.
Some party activists, however, are upset because Lankford voted to accept the states’ electoral vote tallies and certify Biden’s victory, after rioters supporting Trump overran the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Oklahoma’s other senator, Jim Inhofe, also voted to certify the results, saying he had a constitutional obligation to do so.
The 86-year-old Inhofe, elected in November to what he says will be his last term — is among approximately 80 elected Republicans to endorse Lankford ahead of Saturday’s meeting. That number includes all of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation except 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern.
A spokeswoman for Hern said he has not endorsed anyone in next year’s Senate primary but would not say why he did not join the other members of the delegation in supporting Lankford.
Bennett is backing Jackson Lahmeyer, a Tulsa-area pastor and political unknown connected to QAnon enthusiasts, COVID-19 skeptics and former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, in next year’s Republican Senate primary.
According to the rules posted on the state Republican Party web site, the state committee consists of four members of each county organization plus more than a dozen party officials, all Republican members of Congress, all statewide elected officials and all Republican members of the Legislature — potentially more than 450 people.
Reportedly, more than a dozen county parties adopted resolutions earlier this year censuring Lankford — and in some cases Inhofe — and some delegates to the spring state convention tried to bring it up then.
Lankford had said he would vote to delay certification of the presidential election for 10 days to allow for an “audit” of returns in several states, but changed his mind after the attack on the Capitol.
No proof of fraud or errors on a scale large enough to affect the election outcome has been presented.
A poll released last week by Amber Integrated of Oklahoma City said Lankford’s job approval rating stands at 71% among Republicans and 54% among all voters, up 8 points from a few months ago.
