Federal unemployment aid goes out to Oklahomans ahead of projections

OKLAHOMA CITY — Federal unemployment benefits approved by Congress this month went out to eligible Oklahomans on Monday, ahead of earlier projections and assuring no gap in payments, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission announced.
“OESC paid out benefits to more than 63,000 claimants totaling more than $46 million on the first day payments could be distributed without a delay in payments from the previous benefits package, which is a first for the agency,” said Shelley Zumwalt, the agency’s executive director.
“This turnaround time is an impressive accomplishment, especially considering the agency’s 40-year-old technology.”
The American Rescue Plan Act extended through Sept. 6 the federal unemployment benefits of $300 per week, which are paid on top of state benefits. Also extended were the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs.