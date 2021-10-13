Federal Reserve governor engages Oklahoma tribal leaders on challenges of pandemic

The low levels of banking relationships are partly due to a lack of proximity of bank branches, he said, explaining that majority-Native American counties, on average, have only three bank branches, which is below the nine-branch average in nonmetro counties and well below the 26-branch overall average for all counties.

"Just the basic act of opening a bank account is challenging when the nearest bank branch is, on average, 12 miles away from the geographic center of a reservation and may be more than 60 miles away — in comparison to less than 1 mile on average for most counties," Brainard said.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said Native Americans also lag behind in access to and participation in higher education. To that end, the tribe last year spent $16 million on college scholarships.

"We are in a state in which tuition and fees at colleges and universities have gone up about 30% over the last decade," Hoskin said. "We're in a state that for a decade retreated from higher education.

"Now, what did that do to the burdens of paying for college? They didn't go away. … What happened is that it shifted onto students.