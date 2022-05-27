 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

FBI director warns of post-McGirt risks, asks senators for more Oklahoma funding

  • Updated
  • 0
052722-tul-nws-okmcgirtmoney-p1

FBI Director Christopher Wray is pictured April 6 in Washington. The FBI’s Oklahoma City field office “has seen a drastic increase in the total number of Indian Country investigations and now has the FBI’s largest investigative responsibility,” Wray testified.

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press file

OKLAHOMA CITY — The change in criminal jurisdiction caused by the McGirt decision “poses significant and long-term operational and public safety risks,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday as he asked U.S. senators for 76 new positions in the Oklahoma City field office.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Featured video: Supreme Court lets McGirt ruling stand, will consider letting Oklahoma share jurisdiction

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What can Americans do about far-right extremism?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert