Fatal law enforcement pursuits prompt Oklahoma House study request

An Oklahoma City lawmaker said fatalities and injuries resulting from high-speed chases have prompted her to request a House study on policies guiding those law enforcement pursuits across the state.

A Tulsa World investigation has sought to shed light on those policies in the past five years following the deaths of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper as well as uninvolved civilians, eluding drivers and others.

Rep. A.J. Pittman, D-OKC, said her goal is to figure out what practices could be adopted to reduce deaths and injuries.

“There are issues that must be addressed,” Pittman said. “There are concerns regarding these types of policies, as well as the transparency around them. This study is not being requested to condemn anyone. Our focus is to find ways to resolve our public safety issues, prevent deaths, and better serve our communities statewide.”

Pittman serves on House committees related to transportation and public safety.