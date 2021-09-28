Fact checking revived concerns on methane fees: Is cattle industry being taxed?

In voicing opposition to Democrat-led efforts regarding federal infrastructure legislation moving through Congress, Oklahoma Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin has revived a concern long-held by those in the agriculture industry: a tax on methane.

The push for a $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” bill has some on the other side of the aisle expressing concern that needed infrastructure legislation will be conflated with what Mullin calls "a blank check to take our country into socialism."

The House Energy and Commerce Committee earlier this month continued tweaking that legislation, including the issue of climate change. They approved language regarding a methane fee levied on “pollution from the oil and gas industry above specific intensity thresholds."

A spokeswoman for Mullin said Republicans on that committee tried for an amendment to ensure cattle operations would not be subject to the requirements; the effort was defeated as moot based on the current language of the bill.

But, an important point to make, does the proposal actually equate to a methane tax on the cattle industry?