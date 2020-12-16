Extra $400 for jobless Oklahomans on hold as feds may request funds back, officials say

The six weeks ran from Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.

Oklahoma had planned to send one-time $400 payments from its remaining LWA funds to about 120,000 people who were out of work the week ending Sept. 12.

However, FEMA told the World that: “Any excess funding received from FEMA that is not utilized for the six weeks of assistance authorized must be returned to FEMA.

“States and territories may not use the funding to pay claimants for any other weeks of assistance (beyond the weeks ending Aug. 1, 2020 through Sept. 5, 2020) or for an amount beyond the $300 federal contribution approved.”

Zumwalt said the program is overseen by the U.S. Department of Labor and FEMA and is unlike other CARES Act programs.

“We have been in communication with both of these federal agencies and have received conflicting guidance from them about the path forward for distributing LWA funds,” Zumwalt said.

She said the agency had excess funds because of its efforts at the time to “get people back to work, lower claims volumes and stop fraud.”