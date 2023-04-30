OKLAHOMA CITY — David Boren recently celebrated his 82nd trip around the sun with about 500 friends.

The April 21 event at the Embassy Suites in Norman was hosted by some of Oklahoma’s most notables, including Harold Hamm, Ann and Burns Hargis, Peggy Helmerich, George Kaiser, and Carol and Bob Stoops.

The party was originally supposed to be a celebration of his 80th birthday, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those attending stood in a long line to visit with the former governor, state lawmaker, U.S. senator and president of the University of Oklahoma.

“It was really like a family reunion,” said former Gov. David Walters.

Some of Boren’s accomplishments were outlined in a full-page newspaper ad that appeared in the Tulsa World and The Oklahoman. They include:

Ending the inheritance tax between husband and wife.

Passing the state’s Open Meeting Act.

Founding the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence to honor outstanding students, teachers and administrators in public schools and universities.

Authoring the National Security Education Act that sends American students to study in foreign countries.

Raising more than $2 billion from private donors as OU president.

Increasing endowed faculty positions to 500 from 95 at OU.

Leading efforts to bring the National Weather Service Center to Oklahoma.

Raising money to build the Stephenson Cancer Center and to create the OU-Tulsa campus.

“He is one of the brightest guys we have ever had represent us as governor and member of the U.S. Senate,” Walters said, adding that Boren accomplished a lot.

Boren, a Rhodes scholar, former member of the Oklahoma National Guard and law school graduate, said in a phone interview with the Tulsa World that he thinks he was most productive while at the University of Oklahoma, where he also taught American government.

“I so enjoyed my students,” Boren said. “The best thing for me at the university was getting to work with the students on so many things.”

Boren announced in 2017 that he would retire the following year.

Shortly thereafter, he was hit by allegations of inappropriate conduct with students, something he denied. No charges were filed following a lengthy and highly publicized investigation.

“I did make a public statement when it was closed,” Boren said. “I thanked the people of Oklahoma for all their encouraging words during that time, which really touched me.

“And things just happen in life, I guess. I really tried to put all of that behind me.”

Boren said that when he was in politics, it was a lot more civil and there was a lot more bipartisanship. During trips home to hold town hall meetings, he said, no one was ever rude to him.

While in the U.S. Senate, he tried unsuccessfully to get limits on what could be spent on campaigns. He said money has too much influence, which has not been healthy.

Boren was a big supporter of State Question 779, a failed 2016 ballot measure that sought to increase the state sales tax to fund education.

“I think the future of Oklahoma depends on how well we educate and develop the talent in the next generation, and the heart of that is in our public schools. That is where most of our students are,” Boren said. “We have under-invested in public education, and it is going to come back and haunt us.”

He said his health is pretty good but that he lost an eye due to a severe infection.

“I feel fortunate to be as healthy as I am,” he said.

He said he and his wife, Molly Shi Boren, used to like to travel but are now a little more limited.

“Mainly we read books together,” he said. “The two of us are kind of a book club with each other.”

They live on an acreage in Newcastle, about 20 minutes from Norman.

Boren said he is very grateful to the people of Oklahoma for allowing him the opportunities he has had to serve.

“You know, I deeply love the state,” Boren said. “I would never leave Oklahoma.”

