Ethics Commission slaps two lobbyists with hefty financial penalties

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Ethics Commission has slapped hefty penalties on two well-known lobbyists for violations of campaign finance rules.
James Milner has agreed to pay $65,000 into the state’s general revenue fund, while James McSpadden has agreed to pay $50,000, both for violations related to the acceptance and expenditure of funds of Oklahomans for Healthy Living, a "straw political action committee."
Milner served as the group's chair, while McSpadden served as treasurer.
The Ethics Commission, Milner and McSpadden signed a settlement agreement to resolve the issue last week.
According to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, Oklahomans for Healthy Living acted as a straw political action committee by accepting and distributing illegal corporate contributions, failing to disclose the contributions as required by the ethics laws, failing to identify that such contributions were from a corporate source, and expending corporate funds to Oklahoma committees.
“By failing to report the contributions received by OHL, neither the citizens of Oklahoma, nor recipient committees, had the ability to identify through publicly available reports that the source of OHL’s funds were in fact corporate funds,” according to the agency.
Milner agreed to pay $65,000 to the state’s general fund within 90 days, according to the settlement agreement. He also agreed never again to serve as an officer of a PAC.
McSpadden agreed to pay $50,000 to the state’s general fund within 90 days, according to the settlement agreement. He also agreed not to serve as an officer of a PAC for 10 years.
Both men agreed to notify any PACs for which they provide consulting services of the value of their services and of the PAC’s need to report such services, according to the agreement.
Milner agreed to correct past reports, forfeit any remaining funds and dissolve Oklahomans for Healthy Living, according to the agreement.
McSpadden agreed to ensure, to the best of his ability and access to documents, that Oklahomans for Healthy Living’s reports reflect actual activity of the PAC, according to the agreement.
“Mr. Milner is relieved to have this episode behind him and accepts the outcome,” said Jonathan Buxton, his attorney. “The agreement signed last week is a painful but acceptable end to his cooperation with this investigation of the Ethics Commission.”
McSpadden said in a statement released by his attorney that “I was asked to allow my name to be used as treasurer of a PAC without fully understanding what was expected of me. Significant errors were made that I now understand.
“I regret deeply that my lack of understanding of the responsibilities in the role lead to this outcome. I have accepted responsibility for my unintentional errors related to this matter and have learned a hard, but valuable lesson.”