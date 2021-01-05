Ethics Commission slaps two lobbyists with hefty financial penalties

McSpadden agreed to pay $50,000 to the state’s general fund within 90 days, according to the settlement agreement. He also agreed not to serve as an officer of a PAC for 10 years.

Both men agreed to notify any PACs for which they provide consulting services of the value of their services and of the PAC’s need to report such services, according to the agreement.

Milner agreed to correct past reports, forfeit any remaining funds and dissolve Oklahomans for Healthy Living, according to the agreement.

McSpadden agreed to ensure, to the best of his ability and access to documents, that Oklahomans for Healthy Living’s reports reflect actual activity of the PAC, according to the agreement.

“Mr. Milner is relieved to have this episode behind him and accepts the outcome,” said Jonathan Buxton, his attorney. “The agreement signed last week is a painful but acceptable end to his cooperation with this investigation of the Ethics Commission.”

McSpadden said in a statement released by his attorney that “I was asked to allow my name to be used as treasurer of a PAC without fully understanding what was expected of me. Significant errors were made that I now understand.

“I regret deeply that my lack of understanding of the responsibilities in the role lead to this outcome. I have accepted responsibility for my unintentional errors related to this matter and have learned a hard, but valuable lesson.”

