The overhauled school board for Epic Charter Schools has voted to end a 2-year-old legal crusade against a former state senator who publicly questioned the administrative practices of the charter school system’s ousted co-founders.

"I don’t see the merits of the school’s appeal to the state Supreme Court, and I would like us to consider a motion to drop that appeal," said Epic's board chair, Paul Campbell, before moving to authorize the board's attorney to take any actions necessary, including withdrawing appeals and satisfying the lower court's judgment in the case.

Epic's school board approved the motion 6-0 with a seventh member absent.

Then a Republican state senator from Shawnee, Ron Sharp in the summer of 2019 questioned how Epic had been reporting some of its student enrollment and attendance figures to the Oklahoma State Department of Education, which uses such data to calculate state aid for all public schools, including Epic Blended Learning Centers in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties.

In December 2019, Epic filed a libel and slander lawsuit against Sharp, seeking at least $75,000.

But the school lost big in August 2020.

An Oklahoma County district judge not only slapped Epic with a bill for $36,000 for Sharp’s legal fees in defending himself against the lawsuit but also ordered the school to pay the senator $500,000 in sanctions under a state law intended to prevent the use of lawsuits or threats of lawsuits to intimidate or silence critics exercising their First Amendment rights.

Epic appealed the ruling all the way to the Oklahoma Supreme Court. Wednesday evening’s school board vote is intended to halt that appeal, meaning Epic’s board is poised to pay out the district court judgment to Sharp in full.

"Once that’s done, I want to come back and talk about that one more time, because I think there’s more to say on that from the school’s perspective," Campbell said Wednesday.

Sharp, a retired Shawnee High School teacher and tennis coach first elected to the Oklahoma Senate in 2012, reacted to the news Wednesday by telling the Tulsa World: “It appears this tragic situation in my life may be coming to an end.

“When you consider that Epic had friends purchased in high places, it was absolutely frightening to be sued by this school, regardless of the level of abuse of taxpayer dollars. I was attempting to expose Epic's corruption of excessive administration costs — funding for grade levels the (Epic) Blended school did not instruct and reporting graduating students at high school sites that did not exist.”

Still, he said no court-mandated financial payout could undo the attacks he endured on his personal character or the loss of his position.

“There are some deep wounds that remain from the 2020 election,” Sharp said.

A week after losing in Oklahoma County District Court, Epic sent an email from the school to students’ parents calling Sharp “a dishonest and relentless critic of our school” and encouraged them to vote in a runoff election “to determine if he remains in office.”

Sharp’s primary opponent, Shane Jett, prevailed and now holds Sharp's former office.

Sharp alleges that in response to the questions he raised about Epic in his capacity as a state senator, he faced retaliation from legislative leaders within his own political party.

He has also accused Epic co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney of using public monies they were paid from their charter school management enterprise to fund an untraceable attack advertising campaign with false claims about his legislative voting record to unseat him during his 2020 reelection bid.

“Epic's for-profit (school management company) owners poured an estimated $800,000 in dark money ads using fraudulent allegations against me,” Sharp said. “My run-off opponent, Shane Jett, told Senate District 17 voters another GOP senator had recruited him to run against me, in direct violation of Republican Senate Caucus rules.”

A former mouthpiece for Harris and Chaney has denied Sharp's claims about their involvement with negative campaigning.

Sharp said he was interviewed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal law enforcement agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Department about the attack ads.

Sharp reported the preelection parent email sent by Epic to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, which referred him to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission. An Ethics Commission official previously told the Tulsa World the question of whether campaign activities by a nonprofit like Epic Charter Schools is a matter of tax code compliance for the Internal Revenue Service to decide — not the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

Oklahoma’s state auditor and inspector last month told education leaders in the state House of Representatives that mismanagement by Harris and Chaney represents “the largest amount of reported abuse of taxpayer funds in the history of this state.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation recently completed a years-long investigation, and Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater is considering whether criminal charges will be brought in the case.

