OKLAHOMA CITY — The Environmental Protection Agency accused Gov. Kevin Stitt of "political grandstanding" after he turned away a shipment of hazardous materials being transported to the state.

EPA spokeswoman Maria Michalos said Stitt violated the law when he rejected a shipment of toxic waste from the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Rail company Norfolk Southern has a contract with a disposal facility in Oklahoma that is able to accept this waste, Michalos said in a statement.

"Governor Stitt is playing politics at the expense of the people of East Palestine, Ohio," she said. "It’s not only wrong; it’s unlawful to refuse shipments of waste because they come from other states. We are reviewing all legal authorities to ensure that the people of East Palestine, who’ve suffered enough already, don’t become victims of this political grandstanding.”

The EPA has safeguards in place to keep communities safe through every step of the waste-disposal process, Michalos said.

Stitt said on Sunday that there were too many unanswered questions about the shipment of hazardous materials. His office did not respond Monday to questions about the EPA's comments.

The EPA is leading efforts to clean up millions of gallons of contaminated liquids and hundreds of tons of soil from where a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3.

It's not unprecedented for Oklahoma to accept toxic materials from other states. The shipment that was diverted over the weekend was en route to the Clean Harbors Lone Mountain Landfill Facility in Major County, in northwestern Oklahoma, said Erin Hatfield, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

"While Oklahoma has facilities permitted to accept hazardous waste and does occasionally accept waste from other states, it was Governor Stitt’s decision that the contaminated waste from the Ohio train derailment not be sent to an Oklahoma landfill," Hatfield said in a statement.