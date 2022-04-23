 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enoch Kelly Haney, former Seminole Nation Chief and Oklahoma State Senator, dies

Enoch Kelly Haney

Former State Sen. Enoch Kelly Haney raises his arms as he celebrates the installation of his sculpture “The Guardian” atop the state Capitol dome in 2002. The former state senator passed away Saturday. He was 81.

 Tulsa World file

Enoch Kelly Haney, the former Seminole Nation Chief who served in the state Legislature, ran for governor and had his art showcased around the world, including on top of the Oklahoma state Capitol, died Saturday. He was 81.

