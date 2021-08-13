Emergency rules adopted to address hospital bed shortages amid COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health has adopted emergency rules to allow hospitals to add bed space as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase.
Health Commissioner Lance Frye and Oklahoma State Department of Health officials held a virtual media briefing Friday to discuss the rising virus case numbers.
Some hospitals are short on bed space, and staffing shortages are also an issue.
The emergency rules were approved by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday and are currently in effect, Frye said.
He said the State Health Department is working with hospitals to address staffing shortages. It has asked the Oklahoma Hospital Association to survey facilities to get current staff and bed figures, he said.
Also, the agency is working with other entities to try to recruit more medical professionals to the state, Frye said.
In addition, the medical licensing boards are working on emergency rules that would allow more flexibility, such as expedited licensing, he said.
As of Friday, slightly more than 3.5 million vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Oklahoma, said Keith Reed, deputy health commissioner.
Also as of Friday, 50% of all Oklahomans and 86.5% of Oklahomans 65 years old and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, Frye said. Reed said that includes 62.3% of the adult population and 86.6% of the 65 and older population.
Some 41.1% of the total population, 51.9% of the adult population and 76.4% of the 65 and older population have received the full vaccination series, Reed said.
“We have seen a steady uptick in vaccinations throughout the past month,” Reed said.
Comparing the first week of August to the first week of July, the state saw an increase of 121% in vaccine administration, Reed said.
Frye urged every eligible Oklahoman to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them.
“If you are not vaccinated at this time, you are at significant risk from COVID-19,” Frye said. “We have seen the Delta variant overwhelmingly impacting our unvaccinated population.”
So far in August, 98% of COVID cases and 93% of COVID hospitalizations involved unvaccinated people, Frye said.
During Friday's media briefing, Reed was asked about what an individual might pay if hospitalization is required for COVID-19.
“It is a significant price tag,” Reed said. “There is no question about it.”
According to information supplied by the State Health Department, the average total charge is about $86,000 per hospitalization based on discharge data from February to December 2020. The figure does not take into account what insurance might cover.
Reed also provided an update on the state's stock of vaccine and oxygen. Some 160,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expired in July, he said, adding that the Health Department has kept those doses in case an extension of the shelf life is issued, he said.
He said the state is not currently experiencing an oxygen shortage, but the state is monitoring the situation because it is a critical resource for COVID patients.