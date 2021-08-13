Emergency rules adopted to address hospital bed shortages amid COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health has adopted emergency rules to allow hospitals to add bed space as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase.

Health Commissioner Lance Frye and Oklahoma State Department of Health officials held a virtual media briefing Friday to discuss the rising virus case numbers.

Some hospitals are short on bed space, and staffing shortages are also an issue.

The emergency rules were approved by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday and are currently in effect, Frye said.

He said the State Health Department is working with hospitals to address staffing shortages. It has asked the Oklahoma Hospital Association to survey facilities to get current staff and bed figures, he said.

Also, the agency is working with other entities to try to recruit more medical professionals to the state, Frye said.

In addition, the medical licensing boards are working on emergency rules that would allow more flexibility, such as expedited licensing, he said.

As of Friday, slightly more than 3.5 million vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Oklahoma, said Keith Reed, deputy health commissioner.