Effort to improve Oklahomans' health expands with fleets of mobile clinics

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is rolling out a fleet of wellness units and vans to take important health services directly to Oklahomans, particularly in underserved communities.
Using $4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding, the department has purchased nine sets of Ram extended-cab dually pickups and fifth-wheel trailers, along with 18 vans. The mobile effort will provide full clinical services for women’s exams, wellness checks and other public health programs.
Each of the state’s nine health districts receives one pickup and trailer, as well as two vans. With standalone health departments, Tulsa County and Oklahoma County aren’t included.
“We want to provide the opportunity to get our population the chance to have connections to screenings, connections to services that maybe they haven’t either sought out or been able to get because of access,” said Mendy Spohn, assistant deputy commissioner for community health. “But our idea is to connect them to one of our partners in our communities as their health home, or as their health care provider.”
The 18 vans cost $1,746,000, the nine trucks $378,000 and the nine trailers $1,854,000, according to figures provided by the State Health Department.
The final two trailers are expected to arrive as early as next week. The state received the vans in December.
The 40-foot trailers have a built-in reception area, examination room, restrooms and a wheelchair lift and are handicap accessible. The vans are designed for less-invasive medical visits.
Spohn said the early focus with the vans has been administering the COVID-19 vaccine in communities, with future plans for other types of immunizations and public health promotions or activities.
In addition to comprehensive examinations for women, Spohn envisions use of the trailers for sexually transmitted infection exams, blood draws and other diagnostic testing.
The mobile units also have been used on a limited basis with school districts to perform sports physicals on student athletes, she said.
“We are learning these vehicles,” Spohn said. “We are learning the capacity and how we want to use them.”
Spohn said health insurance plans will be billed when available but is not required to receive services. Some federally funded programs will operate on a designated sliding-fee scale, she said.
Federal, state and local funding will help sustain operations.
“These services will become an extension of existing local health services, while leveraging available grants and partnerships to expand in such a way as to meet local needs,” Spohn said.
There will be multiple ways to access the mobile wellness program.
Spohn said that from a community or partner standpoint — such as a festival or event — organizers can work through their county health departments for scheduling opportunities.
On an individual level, she said there will be health promotions and events posted or communicated in the community or through the event partner.
“There are many pieces of that we’re still learning,” Spohn said.