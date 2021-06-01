Effort to improve Oklahomans' health expands with fleets of mobile clinics

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is rolling out a fleet of wellness units and vans to take important health services directly to Oklahomans, particularly in underserved communities.

Using $4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding, the department has purchased nine sets of Ram extended-cab dually pickups and fifth-wheel trailers, along with 18 vans. The mobile effort will provide full clinical services for women’s exams, wellness checks and other public health programs.

Each of the state’s nine health districts receives one pickup and trailer, as well as two vans. With standalone health departments, Tulsa County and Oklahoma County aren’t included.

“We want to provide the opportunity to get our population the chance to have connections to screenings, connections to services that maybe they haven’t either sought out or been able to get because of access,” said Mendy Spohn, assistant deputy commissioner for community health. “But our idea is to connect them to one of our partners in our communities as their health home, or as their health care provider.”

The 18 vans cost $1,746,000, the nine trucks $378,000 and the nine trailers $1,854,000, according to figures provided by the State Health Department.