OKLAHOMA CITY — A common education budget agreement between lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt appeared to fall apart Thursday.

But it could come back to life at any time.

Lawmakers and Stitt have been working on a plan for teacher pay raises and to put more money into classrooms.

The parties had been so divided that they enlisted the help of the well-respected former Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Taylor, who began working as a mediator on Monday.

During his weekly press availability Thursday morning, Stitt was asked about negotiations on education.

“We are so, so close,” the governor said.

A great off-site negotiation between the House and Senate happened Monday, Stitt said.

“We got the bones of framework,” he said. “The (House) speaker and (Senate) pro tem have their education chairs kind of fine-tuning and getting the last little details.”

An agreement probably needs to be filed by Monday morning, Stitt said, adding that officials will be working over the weekend.

Both the House and Senate have passed a tax credit plan for residents whose children are in private or home school.

Stitt said he is still hopeful that lawmakers will cut taxes in addition to providing more money for education.

“If we don’t get a tax cut this year, I don’t know when we are going to do it,” the governor said, noting that the state has $6.2 billion in savings and $1.2 billion in excess revenue over expenses.

The state can cut the personal income tax rate by 0.25 percentage points at a cost of $244 million and still be fine, Stitt said.

“We need to get this across the finish line,” he said.

But a few hours later, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, held his weekly press availability and painted a different picture.

Treat said that Wednesday night, officials expected to finalize a $750 million agreement.

“Unfortunately, the House has come back today and wants to do some modifications to that agreement, so we are not where we thought we would be today standing before you,” he said.

The agreement on Wednesday was for teacher pay raises ranging from $3,000 to $6,000, Treat said. The raises would have cost $286 million, said Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee.

New dollars were also to go back into the state funding formula, Treat said.

The plan also called for an increase of $56 million to the Redbud Fund, which uses medical marijuana tax revenue for eligible public schools, including charter schools, for acquiring and improving school buildings.

“That was the deal as we understood it last night,” Treat said. “It is not moving forward at this point.”

“We left last night extremely hopeful,” Treat added, but the House now wants to substantially increase the overall price tag, he said.

“The House came back today and wanted another $100 million in Redbud funds,” Pemberton said, adding that that would increase the price tag of the overall package.

The state can’t put itself on a spending trajectory that it won’t be able to maintain, resulting in schools having to let teachers go, Pemberton said.

The state has other needs, Treat said, such as the rising costs to nursing homes and a higher education funding increase request.

He said his caucus is not convinced that a tax cut is the wisest decision moving forward during economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, cancelled a press availability that was set for Thursday afternoon.

He said no agreement was reached Wednesday night.

“The House is encouraged by negotiations and are hopeful a deal will be reached in the coming days,” McCall said.

Lawmakers must figure out how much money they will spend on education before finalizing a budget.

They may adjourn by 5 p.m. May 26 but could return in special session.

​