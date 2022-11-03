OKLAHOMA CITY — Edmond state Rep. Ryan Martinez asked police officers if he should call the governor when they arrested him last week for suspension of driving under the influence, his second such offense since 2014.
Edmond representative accused of DUI, offers to call governor
- Ben Felder The Oklahoman
