 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edmond representative accused of DUI, offers to call governor

  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — Edmond state Rep. Ryan Martinez asked police officers if he should call the governor when they arrested him last week for suspension of driving under the influence, his second such offense since 2014.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

110322-tul-nws-martinez-ryan

Martinez

 COURTESY
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Clock falls back one hour on Nov. 6 for daylight saving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert