Oklahoma’s Statewide Virtual Charter School Board rejected an application for a new online school because its proposed management structure too closely resembled the arrangement that landed Epic Charter Schools in regulatory hot water.

Presented by John Paul Jordan, a Yukon attorney and former state representative, Scissortail Preparatory Academy was proposed to open with as many as 1,200 students.

After a lengthy question-and-answer session about Scissortail’s management by Arizona-based Verano Learning Partners, which proposed being paid $3.5 million or 57% of all budgeted revenue in the first year of operation, the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board was unanimous in its rejection on Tuesday afternoon.

Board member Barry Beauchamp made the motion to reject Scissortail’s application “because of the disproportionate amount of money being expended on support services and administrative services and not on the direct instruction of students,” and member Brandon Tatum seconded the motion.

Scissortail will get a formal letter of rejection and 30 days to revise its application and resubmit it to the statewide virtual board if it chooses.

At issue was how Scissortail could ensure full accountability and transparency for its use of Oklahoma taxpayer dollars given that such a large portion of its revenues would be transferred to the school’s contracted outside manager, Verano.

Skyler Lusnia, an auditor who works for the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, said the proposed arrangement called for something called an “indirect allocation” whereby the school would be relying on Verano, a service vendor, to handle the bulk of public finances.

“This is the method Epic Youth Services used, which resulted in penalties against Epic Charter Schools,” Lusnia said. “Because of this indirect allocation method it gets a little tricky. It’s hard to connect all the dots.

“It would make it impossible for actual costs to be coded correctly under OCAS (Oklahoma Cost Accounting System for all public schools). This is exactly the kind of regulatory rabbit hole that leads to issues.”

To date, the Oklahoma State Board of Education has voted to recoup nearly $20 million from Epic Charter Schools since a forensic audit by the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office found administrative costs well above statutory limits for public schools and less than full compliance with mandatory school cost accounting requirements in the years Epic was managed by its founders' for-profit management company, Epic Youth Services.

The issues also prompted the statewide virtual charter board to begin proceedings to terminate its sponsorship contract with Epic, but that matter was suspended after Epic’s school board overhauled its own membership and cut out EYS and its owners and school co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney completely.

At Tuesday’s Statewide Virtual Charter School Board meeting, Lusnia also raised another specific concern to the board — the fact that Scissortail’s proposal called for paying Verano for digital curriculum even though that curriculum doesn’t come from Verano but from a for-profit company called StrongMind.

Verano Learning Partners is an associated nonprofit led by the StrongMind company’s founder and chief executive, Damian Creamer. The bulk of the board members' questions on Tuesday were fielded not by Jordan but by Seth McKinzie, chief development officer for Verano, who appeared via videoconference.

“This new school applicant proposes the school use StrongMind as curriculum provider, but the school would be paying the management company for curriculum developed by a related entity, rather than StrongMind directly, and I believe that is a conflict of interest and an ethical concern,” Lusnia said Tuesday.

Board members wanted to know who would be leading Scissortail, but McKinzie said the hiring process for a superintendent or executive director would begin only if the board moved forward with sponsoring the school.

Oklahoma already has six statewide providers of online school choice, which under current state law can only be authorized by the statewide virtual charter board. Additionally, there are a host of traditional school district-hosted online education options for district residents.

Just two months ago, a much more lucrative $40 million deal Verano and StrongMind were poised to be a part of fell apart amid backlash from StrongMind employees and the withdrawal of a key StrongMind subcontractor, according to the Washington Post.

The failed venture was called Turning Point Academy, a private online academy proposed by pro-Donald Trump youth group leader Charlie Kirk, aimed at students Kirk claims have been failed by schools “poisoning our youth with anti-American ideas.”

Statewide Virtual Charter School Board Chair Robert Franklin seemed to allude to the situation in asking the applicants what was meant by some of the language in Scissortail’s proposal, including its pledge to offer curriculum tailored to “Oklahoma’s values.”

Jordan responded by saying he had included that language and what he was trying to convey was the intent for Scissortail not to take something developed for another state but to offer curriculum created especially for Oklahoma’s “unique population,” including Native American students.

Jordan represented District 43 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2014-18.

Public court records show that he was the attorney representing Epic co-founder David Chaney in a 2019 family court case and the attorney representing former statewide virtual board member Mathew Hamrick in his 2021 lawsuit against his fellow board members, including Franklin, Beauchamp and Tatum.

Hamrick was one of two then-board members barred from voting on Epic Charter Schools matters over conflict-of-interest concerns, first reported by the Tulsa World.

He and Phyllis Shepherd, a relative of Chaney’s, both resigned in the fall, and Hamrick withdrew his lawsuit.

