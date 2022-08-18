Early in-person voting begins Thursday

Early voting for Tuesday’s elections will be 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at county election boards across the state, including at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave.

Regular in-person voting will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters are encouraged to check their precinct number and voting location to be sure it has not changed. If you have a question, call the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780 or go to okvoterportal.okelections.us.

All voters are eligible to vote early in non-partisan municipal elections, including those in Tulsa and Skiatook. Registered Democrats and independents may vote in Democratic runoff elections; statewide, there is only one, for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. James Lankford. Only registered Republicans may vote in the Republican primaries and runoffs.