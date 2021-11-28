Early filings provide peek at 2022 legislation for Oklahoma

The deluge of proposed legislation ahead of the annual legislative session is, as yet, only a trickle. But there are some items of interest among the 50 or so bills and resolutions already in the hopper.

Also, scores of bills filed last session and still in various stages of the legislative process will be eligible when the second session of the 58th Legislature gavels on Feb. 7.

Of the early filings, some seem geared more for press releases than actual lawmaking. But to expand on Will Rogers’ observation about jokes and laws, press releases sometimes pass and are signed by the governor.

Most of the early filings are, in fact, serious in their intent. They include bills on elections and voter registration, personal freedom (yes when it comes to guns and vaccinations, no on any sex or gender identity except straight male or female), and at least one contentious data-privacy bill.

And, as always, education looks to be a high-volume issue.