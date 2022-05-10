Driver's licenses, vehicle registration legislation headed to governor

A highly touted makeover of the state's system for issuing driver's licenses and vehicle registrations is only Gov. Kevin Stitt's signature away from implementation following final adoption by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday.

House Bill 3419, by Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, combines components of the Department of Public Safety and Oklahoma Tax Commission into a new division within the Office of Management and Enterprise Services called Service Oklahoma.

Service Oklahoma will administer functions associated with driver's licenses, state identification cards and motor vehicle registrations and oversee the state's private tag agencies.

The long-term objective is to bring the issuance of other state documents, such as copies of birth certificates, under the Service Oklahoma umbrella. This year's legislation, though, address only functions currently performed by tag agents and driving examiners.

Stitt and others say the reorganization will result in better service for taxpayers.

Current personnel from OTC and DPS will move to the new entity, as will budgets for those functions. Total staffing is not expected to change much but $18.6 million for one-time costs will be required, according to House analysis.

HB 3419 and two related bills also passed with little opposition. All would become law upon Stitt's signature.

Also Tuesday, the House passed and sent to the governor an elections reform bill that makes no major changes but would forbid candidates from mailing absentee ballot applications to voters using campaign or office letterhead.

HB 3321, by Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, also requires the state to have in place by Jan. 1 a "new unitary integrated voting system" capable of reporting "official election returns of each election by precinct, including, but not limited to, all votes cast in person and by absentee."

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties currently can only tabulate absentee ballots countywide, which became an issue for some after the sharp uptick in absentees cast in 2022.

HB 3321 provides for private, in-person voting for the visually impaired codifies some current practices.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.