Doug Linehan named Oklahoma Tax Commission executive director

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tax Commission has a new director with 30 years of accounting and finance experience, the agency announced Monday.
“Our agency is excited to welcome Doug Linehan as the new executive director of the Oklahoma Tax Commission,” said Oklahoma Tax Commission Chairwoman Shelly Paulk. “His extensive leadership experience and expertise in tax operations make him exceptionally qualified for the role. We believe he has a bright future at the OTC, and we look forward to continuing to progress our agency for the taxpayers of Oklahoma.”
Linehan joins the agency with 30 years of global finance and accounting experience, the agency said.
He served as Paycom Software chief accounting officer before being promoted to director of tax operations.
Previously, Linehan was MolyCop chief accounting officer and ConAgra Foods senior vice president of finance.
A certified public accountant, he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma State University.
Barbara Hoberock
Capitol Bureau Writer
I have covered the Oklahoma Legislature since 1994. I cover politics, appellate courts, state agencies and the governor. I have worked for the Tulsa World since 1990. Phone: 405-528-2465
