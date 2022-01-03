 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doug Linehan named Oklahoma Tax Commission executive director
0 Comments

Doug Linehan named Oklahoma Tax Commission executive director

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tax Commission has a new director with 30 years of accounting and finance experience, the agency announced Monday.

“Our agency is excited to welcome Doug Linehan as the new executive director of the Oklahoma Tax Commission,” said Oklahoma Tax Commission Chairwoman Shelly Paulk. “His extensive leadership experience and expertise in tax operations make him exceptionally qualified for the role. We believe he has a bright future at the OTC, and we look forward to continuing to progress our agency for the taxpayers of Oklahoma.”

Linehan joins the agency with 30 years of global finance and accounting experience, the agency said.

He served as Paycom Software chief accounting officer before being promoted to director of tax operations.

Previously, Linehan was MolyCop chief accounting officer and ConAgra Foods senior vice president of finance.

A certified public accountant, he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma State University.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: California ports making progress

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert