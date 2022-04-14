 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Trump to host fundraiser for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt at Mar-a-Lago

  • 0
Stitt with Trump 2020 in DC

President Donald Trump is pictured in June 2020 with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. The former president is hosting a fundraiser in Mar-a-Lago for Stitt's 2022 run for governor. Trump endorsed Stitt's reelection bid last month.

 Alex Brandon, Associated Press file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt will travel to Florida for a Thursday fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago hosted by former President Donald Trump.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Western Ukraine cities brace for influx of people escaping fighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert