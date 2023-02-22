Discussions of cockfights, drag performers and online prostitute ratings made for a lively Wednesday morning meeting for the House Judiciary/Criminal Committee.

The House's second-floor conference room was full and the hallway outside packed for House Bill 2186, by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore. The bill would make it illegal "to organize or authorize on public property a story hour for minors that is hosted by a drag performer whose performance is harmful to minors."

It also would outlaw "adult cabaret" shows deemed "harmful to minors" or that "could be viewed by a minor."

The bill defines a drag performer as "a male or female performer who adopts a flamboyant or parodic feminine or masculine persona with glamorous or exaggerated costumes and makeup."

Several committee Republicans indicated reservations about the bill's language and in particular its singling out of one group. Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan, asked whether it would apply to high school pep rally skits in which football players dress up as cheerleaders. Rep. John George, R-Harrah, asked if it would affect gay pride parades.

West said no on both counts.

The bill was ultimately adopted by a 5-2 count, and West was roundly booed by spectators as he left the room.

Next up was HB 2530, by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane. It seeks to partially undo a 2002 state question that criminalized cockfighting in Oklahoma.

Humphrey's bill would allow counties, by a vote of the people, to reduce the penalty for cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor. According to some sources, Humphrey's home turf in southeastern Oklahoma is one of the world's leading producers of fighting stock.

Humphrey pitched the bill as a criminal justice reform measure, saying that since penalties for some drug crimes have been reduced, so should the one for cockfighting.

"No one was ever killed by a chicken," he said.

The bill also passed the committee by a 5-2 vote.

Still on the animal theme, the committee adopted HB 1570, by Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany, which would create a misdemeanor for fraudulent use of a service animal.

Returning to sex, the committee advanced legislation that that would prescribe up to life imprisonment for someone "who pays a fee for a sexual encounter to publish a review of that sexual encounter or to publish a review of the pubic area, buttocks, or breasts experienced in the sexual encounter on a website that facilitates, encourages, offers, solicits or promotes sexual conduct with another for a fee."

HB 2054, by Rep. Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City, seemed to befuddle the all-male committee, but it agreed to advance the bill if Roberts promised further discussions before seeking a floor vote.

Photos: Protesters and supporters demonstrate outside Christmas-themed drag show Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Protesters at A Drag Queen Christmas Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now