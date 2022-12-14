 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Details released for Stitt inaugural festivities

  Updated
121522-tul-nws-stitt-p1

Gov. Kevin Stitt is pictured during his re-election victory speech in Oklahoma City on election night, Nov. 8. Stitt will be sworn in for his second four-year term at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9 at the state Capitol.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s inauguration festivities will include three balls, a swearing-in ceremony and a prayer service.

Stitt will be sworn in for his second four-year term at the State Capitol at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9.

The event is free and open to the public.

“Gov. Kevin Stitt and I are humbled by the opportunity to continue serving the people of the great state of Oklahoma,” first lady Sarah Stitt said in a press release.

“These events will celebrate all who are making this the best state to live, work and raise a family for generations to come. Together we will continue Oklahoma’s pursuit of a bright future where freedom, opportunity and hope abound for all people.”

A Tulsa inaugural ball is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave. Tickets are required. The cost is $200 a ticket, and sales begin Thursday.

An Enid ball is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Stride Event Center, 301 S. Independence St. Tickets are required. The cost is $100, and sales begin Thursday.

The Oklahoma City ball is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, 1700 N.W. 63rd St. Tickets are required. The cost is $250, and sales begin Thursday.

Tickets for the three balls may be purchased at oklahomainaugural.com.

An inaugural prayer service is set for 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at Oklahoma City's Southern Hills Baptist Church, 8601 S. Pennsylvania Ave. The service is free and open to the public.

Stitt, a Republican businessman from Tulsa, secured a second term on Nov. 8 with 55.45% of the vote in a four-way race. He defeated Democrat Joy Hofmeister, Libertarian Natalie Bruno and independent Ervin Yen.

Stitt is expected to deliver his State of the State address to a joint session assembled in the House chamber on Feb. 6.

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss pre-election poll inaccuracy in statewide races; the low voter turnout compared to other states; and 42% of Oklahoma voters choosing straight-party voting.

