Despite improvements, Oklahoma is miles from completing upgrade of roads and bridges

According to a recent report by TRIP, a non-profit transportation organization, Oklahoma has the second-worst paved rural roads in the country and some of the most dangerous as measured by deaths per vehicle miles.

One of the many quirks in Oklahoma’s development may contribute to that record and, some maintain, makes the CIRB program harder for some counties to utilize.

In most of what was Indian Territory prior to statehood, rights-of-way were originally set at two rods — a surveying measurement equal to about 33 feet.

In the old Creek Nation, though, rights-of-way were three rods (49.5 feet), and in Oklahoma Territory they were four rods (66 feet).

The accepted engineering practice standard for a two-lane road is 44 feet, which means most of the original rights-of-way don’t qualify for the CIRB program unless additional right of way is acquired, and that’s expensive and often time consuming.

The result, officials said, is that eastern Oklahoma counties tend to use CIRB for bridges but not roads.