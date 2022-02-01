Despite 'extraordinary stress and strain,' Oklahoma's foster-care system continues to improve, monitors say

While the COVID pandemic has affected Oklahoma’s foster-care system, the state has continued to make significant progress toward most long-term goals to keep children safe and place them in permanent homes more quickly, officials said Monday.

Appointed by a federal court to oversee reforms in the Oklahoma Department of Human Services brought about because of a lawsuit, experts found “substantial and sustained progress” in 23 specific areas of performance, officials said.

Improvements came in staff workloads, a reduction in the use of shelters, particularly for older children, and development of a continuum of care to meet the specific needs of each family served by the agency, the report says.

The experts, known in court as co-neutrals, agreed to “pause” the assessment of seven areas of performance that have been particularly affected by COVID-19, including the recruitment and retention of therapeutic foster-care homes. DHS will have an 18-month “recovery period” before those assessments will resume, officials said.

