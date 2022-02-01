Despite 'extraordinary stress and strain,' Oklahoma's foster-care system continues to improve, monitors say

While the COVID pandemic has affected Oklahoma’s foster-care system, the state has continued to make significant progress toward most long-term goals to keep children safe and place them in permanent homes more quickly, officials said Monday.
Appointed by a federal court to oversee reforms in the Oklahoma Department of Human Services brought about because of a lawsuit, experts found “substantial and sustained progress” in 23 specific areas of performance, officials said.
Improvements came in staff workloads, a reduction in the use of shelters, particularly for older children, and development of a continuum of care to meet the specific needs of each family served by the agency, the report says.
The experts, known in court as co-neutrals, agreed to “pause” the assessment of seven areas of performance that have been particularly affected by COVID-19, including the recruitment and retention of therapeutic foster-care homes. DHS will have an 18-month “recovery period” before those assessments will resume, officials said.
“We are very pleased that the state continues to move forward with planning and accomplishing goals to make the system safer and better for children,” said Marcia Robinson Lowry of A Better Childhood, one of the lawyers for plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
“There are, however, continuing concerns in a few areas, particularly with the fact that the number of children in individual foster homes who are being maltreated is increasing, which the state must address immediately.”
The pandemic has put the foster-care system under “extraordinary stress and strain,” making it particularly hard to recruit new foster-care parents, officials said.
“Child welfare staff are continuing their work toward gigantic system reforms,” said Secretary of Human Services and DHS Director Justin Brown. Oklahoma is “building a self-correcting system that is worlds away from where we were a decade ago.”
DHS created a long-term reform strategy known as the Oklahoma Pinnacle Plan after settling a class-action lawsuit in January 2012. As part of the settlement, three out-of-state child-welfare experts issue a report every six months on DHS’ progress and determine whether the agency has made “good faith efforts” to make the agreed-upon improvements in the state’s foster-care system.
“While we celebrate the accomplishments we’ve made thus far, particularly in the face of a global pandemic,” said Deborah Shropshire, who became director of Child Welfare Services in June 2019, “we are dedicated to building a child and family well-being system that meets the needs of all families.”