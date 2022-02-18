Department of Public Safety to pay former trooper $400,000 to settle lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Department of Public Safety has agreed to pay a former state trooper $400,000 to settle a lawsuit.
The agency will use insurance and asset forfeiture funds to pay former Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Troy German $231,710 and his attorneys $168,289.
German’s lawsuit alleged retaliatory prosecution, abuse of process, malicious prosecution and conspiracy.
Although DPS was not named in the federal case, a former commissioner, Rusty Rhoades, two former employees and a current employee, Capt. Brian Orr, were named as defendants.
“While DPS is not a named party in the lawsuit, DPS is a signatory to this agreement in its capacity as a former/current employer as well as payor of some portion of claims,” according to the settlement agreement, obtained under the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
Rhoades and the two other former employees objected to the settlement.
They have brought a federal suit against Gov. Kevin Stitt and others for wrongful termination. They were forced to retire, resign or be fired in 2019.
German retired June 27, 2019, after 21 years with the agency.
Rhoades had accused German of attempted bribery.
He alleged that German was seeking help getting a promotion under the threat of releasing information that Rhoades and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Chief Michael Harrell had provided confidential testing information to another trooper, Orr, who was seeking a promotion.
German was initially charged, but the charge was dropped. He has denied wrongdoing.
The settlement is not expected to affect German’s retirement benefits.
Sarah Stewart, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman, said settling the suit was a business decision, adding that the agency denied any wrongdoing.
Rhoades said that “the settlement made by DPS with Troy German is a total failure of leadership, reeks of corruption and rewards criminal behavior to protect the most powerful.”
Rhoades said he considers the $400,000 to be “hush money” to keep the facts hidden from the public.
“It is also a slap in the face to the standard of integrity followed by 99.9 percent of the members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Department of Public Safety,” he said.
Rhoades encouraged lawmakers to demand the release of the full unredacted investigation.
An attorney for German did not return a phone call seeking comment.