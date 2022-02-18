Department of Public Safety to pay former trooper $400,000 to settle lawsuit

He alleged that German was seeking help getting a promotion under the threat of releasing information that Rhoades and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Chief Michael Harrell had provided confidential testing information to another trooper, Orr, who was seeking a promotion.

German was initially charged, but the charge was dropped. He has denied wrongdoing.

The settlement is not expected to affect German’s retirement benefits.

Sarah Stewart, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman, said settling the suit was a business decision, adding that the agency denied any wrongdoing.

Rhoades said that “the settlement made by DPS with Troy German is a total failure of leadership, reeks of corruption and rewards criminal behavior to protect the most powerful.”

Rhoades said he considers the $400,000 to be “hush money” to keep the facts hidden from the public.

“It is also a slap in the face to the standard of integrity followed by 99.9 percent of the members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Department of Public Safety,” he said.

Rhoades encouraged lawmakers to demand the release of the full unredacted investigation.

An attorney for German did not return a phone call seeking comment.

