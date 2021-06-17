Department of Corrections to close western Oklahoma minimum-security prison

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that it plans to close the William S. Key Correctional Center.

The prison, a minimum-security facility in Fort Supply, about 13 miles north of Woodward, will close by the end of the year, the Department of Corrections said in a news release.

“The decision to close a facility is always a difficult one,” said DOC Director Scott Crow. “However, in order to assure the safety of our staff and inmates and act as proper stewards of the taxpayer funds we are entrusted with, this decision had to be made.”

The decision to close the prison came at the end of a long review process that determined that maintaining the infrastructure is untenable to the degree necessary for safety, according to the news release.

Repair and operation costs have continued to increase over the years, and the inmate housing units, constructed in 1947 and 1951, were not originally built to prison specifications.

The news release states that the Department of Corrections will work to address the needs of each of the 140 WKCC employees during the transition and that the agency will transfer the approximately 1,000 inmates currently housed at the facility to other minimum-security units.