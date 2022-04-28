Democrats walk out after debate cut off on abortion bill in Oklahoma House

Oklahoma House Republicans flexed their supermajority to full effect on Thursday morning, cutting off debate and discussion as it pushed through a series of bills and floor substitutes, including a so-called fetal heartbeat bill that would effectively end abortions after six weeks.

The small Democratic minority stormed off the floor once it became clear they would not be allowed to debate anything on the morning's agenda.

"I'm just going to say it. This is bulls---," said Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa. "This is cram-down. I'm so angry."

With an 82-18 advantage, the Republican majority can essentially do whatever it wants, and Thursday morning it did.

Besides the abortion bill, they walked through a floor substitute targeting gender and diversity training and inserted language into another bill requiring school restrooms segregated by "biological sex."

Attorney General John O'Connor had urged passed of such legislation a day earlier after lawmakers and others criticized him for not issuing a binding opinion on the issue.

A news release from Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, House author of the third amendment to Senate Bill 615, said the language is loosely based on a similar measure that passed in Alabama. It relies on biological sex as determined at birth and listed on a student's birth certificate.

"We currently have a school district in our state that has asked for clarity on this issue. ... The state attorney general has said it is up to the Legislature to pass a law making it clear that school restrooms should be designated based on biological sex for privacy and safety purposes," West said.

SB 615 passed the House on a vote of 75-10 and now goes to the Senate.

Democrats who had left the House floor returned to vote against the last measure, and most remained as business turned to topics such as Medicaid and rural health care.

Thursday is the final day Senate bills can be heard for the first time in the House, and vice versa, which accounts for much of Thursday’s urgency and last-minute maneuvering and unexpected amendments.

