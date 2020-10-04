 Skip to main content
Democrats try to crack area representation in Republican-laden districts

Rep. Terry O'Donnell

As the Rogers County Democratic Party chairwoman, Susan Young looked high and low for someone to challenge four-time Republican incumbent Terry O’Donnell in House District 23.

Finally, she decided to do it herself.

“We need more women in the Legislature, Young said. “And we need more Democrats.”

HD 23 is one of several Republican-held seats on the periphery of the Tulsa metro area that Democrats are contesting at varying degrees of long odds.

In theory, HD 23 could be competitive — Democrats, independents and Libertarians combined outnumber Republicans — but in practice it has not been for two decades.

During that time, the district has changed from a center of gravity in east Tulsa to a more sprawling constituency that includes some rural areas in northwest Wagoner County and most of suburban Catoosa.

Young’s message is education, health care and constituent services — and the idea that government works better in a true two-party system.

“We need two really strong parties,” said Young, 65. “When one party is so dominant it’s easy for it to become corrupt. It’s what happened to the Democrats.”

O’Donnell, 56, will be tough to beat. He is a member of the House leadership and is known to be close to Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

O’Donnell has been particularly involved in criminal justice reform legislation and thinks more work could be done in that realm during the coming session.

“A lot of times people have been sentenced to long terms in prison because we’re mad at them,” O’Donnell said. “What I would like to see are sentencing guidelines like we have in federal court.”

Such guidelines would provide more uniform penalties, he said.

O’Donnell said he’d also like to raise the felony limit for some financial crimes from $1,000 to $2,500. He knows prosecutors don’t like the idea, but O’Donnell said many of those being convicted are guilty of “paper crimes” like writing bad checks.

In many cases, he said, the people involved are in tough financial straits and have families.

“You hate to put them behind bars, because where are their kids going to go?” he said.

Other metro area races in which Democrats are trying to pry loose Republican control include House Districts 11, 24 and 30.

In HD 11, Republican Wendi Stearman will be looking to continue decades-long GOP dominance of a seat that includes northern-most Tulsa County but is known mostly for representing Bartlesville and Washington County.

Stearman defeated the more moderate Derrel Fincher, a first-term incumbent, in the Republican primary.

Stearman could not be reached for this story, but in an earlier interview identified herself as a proponent of individual freedom, limited government and parents’ right to control all aspects of their minor children’s lives, including health and education.

Democrat Emilie Tindle, 24, said she originally entered the race just to give “Democrats and independents” an alternative, but now thinks she has real chance to win.

Stearman’s victory in the GOP primary, said Tindle, creates a clear distinction between candidates and that may help her.

“I get calls from people wanting to know my position on the Green New Deal or foreign policy,” said Tindle, a student at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa. “I tell them I won’t be anywhere near those. This is about state government.”

Tindle, who grew up in east Tulsa, said she is concentrating on building relationships and has gotten a surprising amount of support.

At the south end of the metro area, Republican Logan Phillips will be defending his HD 24 seat against the man he beat for it two years ago.

Democrat Steve Kouplen represented the far-flung district, which stretches from the Tulsa-Okmulgee County line to south of Holdenville, before losing to Phillips in 2018.

Phillips, 37, is an educator who has made rural internet access a priority during his one term.

Kouplen, 69, is a Beggs farmer and rancher and the father of state Commerce Secretary Sean Kouplen.

Republican incumbent Mark Lawson, 39, is a heavy favorite to retain HD 30 for the GOP. Lawson’s opponent, Charles Threadgill, is a former Republican primary challenger to Lawson.

Lawson has worked extensively on family and children’s issues during his time in the Legislature.

Threadgill is critical of local, state and federal enforcement — or lack thereof — of water pollution regulations.

HD 30 district includes Sapulpa and south Tulsa County as far east as Bixby.

Randy Krehbiel

