Democrats try to crack area representation in Republican-laden districts

O’Donnell has been particularly involved in criminal justice reform legislation and thinks more work could be done in that realm during the coming session.

“A lot of times people have been sentenced to long terms in prison because we’re mad at them,” O’Donnell said. “What I would like to see are sentencing guidelines like we have in federal court.”

Such guidelines would provide more uniform penalties, he said.

O’Donnell said he’d also like to raise the felony limit for some financial crimes from $1,000 to $2,500. He knows prosecutors don’t like the idea, but O’Donnell said many of those being convicted are guilty of “paper crimes” like writing bad checks.

In many cases, he said, the people involved are in tough financial straits and have families.

“You hate to put them behind bars, because where are their kids going to go?” he said.

Other metro area races in which Democrats are trying to pry loose Republican control include House Districts 11, 24 and 30.

In HD 11, Republican Wendi Stearman will be looking to continue decades-long GOP dominance of a seat that includes northern-most Tulsa County but is known mostly for representing Bartlesville and Washington County.