Democrats try to crack area representation in Republican-laden districts

As the Rogers County Democratic Party chairwoman, Susan Young looked high and low for someone to challenge four-time Republican incumbent Terry O’Donnell in House District 23.
Finally, she decided to do it herself.
“We need more women in the Legislature, Young said. “And we need more Democrats.”
HD 23 is one of several Republican-held seats on the periphery of the Tulsa metro area that Democrats are contesting at varying degrees of long odds.
In theory, HD 23 could be competitive — Democrats, independents and Libertarians combined outnumber Republicans — but in practice it has not been for two decades.
During that time, the district has changed from a center of gravity in east Tulsa to a more sprawling constituency that includes some rural areas in northwest Wagoner County and most of suburban Catoosa.
Young’s message is education, health care and constituent services — and the idea that government works better in a true two-party system.
“We need two really strong parties,” said Young, 65. “When one party is so dominant it’s easy for it to become corrupt. It’s what happened to the Democrats.”
O’Donnell, 56, will be tough to beat. He is a member of the House leadership and is known to be close to Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
O’Donnell has been particularly involved in criminal justice reform legislation and thinks more work could be done in that realm during the coming session.
“A lot of times people have been sentenced to long terms in prison because we’re mad at them,” O’Donnell said. “What I would like to see are sentencing guidelines like we have in federal court.”
Such guidelines would provide more uniform penalties, he said.
O’Donnell said he’d also like to raise the felony limit for some financial crimes from $1,000 to $2,500. He knows prosecutors don’t like the idea, but O’Donnell said many of those being convicted are guilty of “paper crimes” like writing bad checks.
In many cases, he said, the people involved are in tough financial straits and have families.
“You hate to put them behind bars, because where are their kids going to go?” he said.
Other metro area races in which Democrats are trying to pry loose Republican control include House Districts 11, 24 and 30.
In HD 11, Republican Wendi Stearman will be looking to continue decades-long GOP dominance of a seat that includes northern-most Tulsa County but is known mostly for representing Bartlesville and Washington County.
Stearman defeated the more moderate Derrel Fincher, a first-term incumbent, in the Republican primary.
Stearman could not be reached for this story, but in an earlier interview identified herself as a proponent of individual freedom, limited government and parents’ right to control all aspects of their minor children’s lives, including health and education.
Democrat Emilie Tindle, 24, said she originally entered the race just to give “Democrats and independents” an alternative, but now thinks she has real chance to win.
Stearman’s victory in the GOP primary, said Tindle, creates a clear distinction between candidates and that may help her.
“I get calls from people wanting to know my position on the Green New Deal or foreign policy,” said Tindle, a student at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa. “I tell them I won’t be anywhere near those. This is about state government.”
Tindle, who grew up in east Tulsa, said she is concentrating on building relationships and has gotten a surprising amount of support.
At the south end of the metro area, Republican Logan Phillips will be defending his HD 24 seat against the man he beat for it two years ago.
Democrat Steve Kouplen represented the far-flung district, which stretches from the Tulsa-Okmulgee County line to south of Holdenville, before losing to Phillips in 2018.
Phillips, 37, is an educator who has made rural internet access a priority during his one term.
Kouplen, 69, is a Beggs farmer and rancher and the father of state Commerce Secretary Sean Kouplen.
Republican incumbent Mark Lawson, 39, is a heavy favorite to retain HD 30 for the GOP. Lawson’s opponent, Charles Threadgill, is a former Republican primary challenger to Lawson.
Lawson has worked extensively on family and children’s issues during his time in the Legislature.
Threadgill is critical of local, state and federal enforcement — or lack thereof — of water pollution regulations.
HD 30 district includes Sapulpa and south Tulsa County as far east as Bixby.
Q&A: Voting obstacles and the coronavirus pandemic
Closures and curtailed hours
What if you need a voter registration form or absentee ballot application and all the normal go-to places are closed or open by appointment only?
It's a problem nationwide.
The most recent American Library Association survey found that 62% of U.S. libraries, which are sources for voting documents, were fully closed while another 26% were offering only curbside service. Likewise, the vast majority of state motor vehicle departments — the largest source of voter registrations nationally and of the voter IDs needed in some states — are operating on limited hours, at reduced capacity or by appointment only, according to the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. Appointments in New Mexico, as just one example, are being scheduled two months out.
Benjamin Hovland, chairman of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, said 40 states have online voter registration, a particular benefit during the pandemic. The commission has beefed up its website, www.vote.gov, with links to register in all 50 states.
Among states, Ohio has earned points for its creativity. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose struck partnerships with grocers and newspapers to distribute absentee ballot applications this spring, and he's tapped breweries to promote voter registration in the fall: "Beer drinking and democracy go together,” he said of the program, noting the pivotal role of pubs in Colonial America.
Polling place contamination
Perhaps the most pressing worry of most voters is how polling places will be kept virus-free.
A CDC study conducted after Wisconsin’s primary, the first in-person election after states began issuing stay-at-home orders, found 37 of the state’s new COVID-19 cases in the days after the election were among voters, a warning to other states.
As an example of how seriously they’re responding, California issued 50 pages of instructions to its election boards last month calling for site-specific virus prevention plans and extensive training. That's on top of CDC-recommended guidelines that include social distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand-washing.
In Maine, single-use pens have replaced the usual “I Voted” stickers for marking the occasion Nov. 3. South Carolina piloted swabs for touchscreen voting, while Indiana and Louisiana are among states offering latex finger coverings. Voters might see Plexiglas shields at some check-in tables, and poll workers dressed head-to-toe in protective gear. Voting machines and poll books will be sanitized on a regular schedule throughout the day.
Public-private partnerships also are taking shape. Anheuser-Busch, the beer maker, is distributing 8 million ounces of hand sanitizer in coordination with the National Association of State Election Directors and others. Sanitizer is expected to be placed liberally around polling places. In Ohio, manufacturer RB Sigma has donated more than 450,000 surgical masks for use by poll workers and voters.
Sick or quarantined voters
What if you plan to vote in person but receive a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, and it’s too late to request a mail-in ballot? Or perhaps you’ve traveled out-of-state and gotten held up by a virus-related travel restriction.
Planning ahead to vote early or by mail is still the best way to avoid getting tripped up by a virus diagnosis, quarantine or travel restriction ahead of Election Day, experts agree.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said his state is working to open more early voting locations to accommodate such concerns.
Dealing with voters who are sick is nothing new.
In Alaska, for example, anyone unable to vote in person because of age, illness or a disability can appoint a personal representative to pick up and deliver their ballot.
Many states provide similar options for emergencies — though often not right up until Election Day.
If you simply have no choice, election officials say to show up at your polling place, and you will be accommodated. Separate voting stations, far from the rest, are being set up where possible to accommodate those who know or suspect they’re infected with the virus and decide to self-report.
Ari Schaffer, a spokesman for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, said State Farm Arena in Atlanta is large enough to have a separate voting station for those who have a positive COVID-19 test, though not all polling locations will be.
In Iowa, curbside voting already available to voters with disabilities was expanded to other vulnerable voters during the primary.
Polling locations also were consolidated in some cases into larger venues, such as school gymnasiums, auditoriums and stadiums, to allow for social distancing.
What about unmasked voters?
What if you, or a fellow voter, choose not to wear a mask, as election and health officials are pretty much universally recommending?
States are mostly stopping short of requiring masks on Election Day because voting is a protected right. The most common scenario envisioned is that voters who decline to wear a mask will be offered one. If they refuse it, they’ll be directed to a voting station away from other voters, where possible. In some locations, no other voters would be allowed inside until the person has voted.
