Democrats square off in Democratic U.S. Senate runoff

Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn don’t have the money for the TV ads or blizzards of mail pieces that Republican candidates in Oklahoma do. No mysterious benefactors are swooping in to underwrite million-dollar media campaigns.

Mostly, they have gas money, shoe leather and energy.

“A lot more of it is grassroots. A lot more direct voter contact. Things that don’t cost as much money,” Bollinger said.

Horn, 34, and Bollinger, 30, are the Aug. 23 Democratic U.S. Senate runoff contestants. The winner figures to be a heavy underdog to Republican incumbent James Lankford, with Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and independent Michael Delaney also on the ballot.

All of that makes fundraising — and just getting attention in a state like Oklahoma — hard, but neither seems daunted or discouraged.

The World caught up with Horn at a dilapidated absentee landlord apartment complex in Oklahoma City.

“I just can’t believe people are living in such places,” she said.

“Our current system is not working for people,” Horn said. “I just left an apartment complex where people are afraid to leave their apartments. Gas has been leaking; their heat was turned off (in winter); their (air-conditioners) were turned off; there’s mold in their apartments; there’s cockroaches in their apartments. They’re told rent is rising, yet no one is fixing these problems.

“Our government needs to understand the real problems our people are facing,” Horn said. “The national narrative and the national talking points are almost irrelevant. They are really getting away from the needs of individuals.”

Bollinger sounds a similar note.

“I had the opportunity to work in Washington D.C., so I saw firsthand … how disconnected all of Oklahoma’s delegation is from the needs of everyday Oklahomans,” he said. “Whether that’s my attorney colleagues in Oklahoma City or people I grew up with in southwest Oklahoma, they just didn’t find that the people who were supposed to be representing us really worked for the people of Oklahoma.”

The events of Jan. 6, 2021, provided the final incentive, Bollinger said.

“I watched, with the rest of Oklahoma and the nation, James Lankford help fan the flames of an insurrection,” he said. “And we have seen him continue … to fall into the throes of extremism and move further and further away from the issues that Oklahomans face on a daily basis.

Bollinger and Horn both grew up around small towns — he in southwestern Oklahoma, she in Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma — and now live in Oklahoma City.

Before returning last year, Horn was absent from the state for more than a dozen years, working first in the nonprofit sector and then in cybersecurity.

Except for a brief time in Washington, Bollinger has lived his entire life in Oklahoma and is now a civil litigator.

Both are political novices. Both sell themselves as problem solvers and portray Lankford as someone who has cut himself off from Oklahomans.

“We know who James Lankford’s biggest donors are, and they’re not Oklahomans,” said Bollinger.

But Lankford is not Horn or Bollinger’s next opponent. It’s each other.

With 37.2% of the vote, Horn finished first in the June 28 primary’s field of six. Bollinger received 16.8%.

Horn said she’s going to press ahead with what she’s doing. She touts having visited all 77 counties and being, she said, “the candidate who shows up.”

“The people in Oklahoma need to be able to trust their officials,” she said. “We’re clearly seeing that with the amount of corruption … and the distrust at the national level.

“For me it’s not about proving myself. It’s about showing up and showing people I’m here for the right reasons.”

Bollinger says he’s the only candidate with a real field operation. He stresses his lifelong ties to Oklahoma and to the Democratic Party — neither of which, he says, Horn can claim.

Horn does not seem to have registered to vote in Oklahoma until April after moving to the state from Virginia more than a year ago.

Bollinger also works pretty hard convincing people that Madison Horn is not Kendra Horn, the former U.S. representative and current candidate for Oklahoma’s other U.S. Senate seat.

The two are not related — although Horn is a distant cousin of 2nd District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin.

“I don’t think that. I know that,” Bollinger said of voters possibly confusing the two Horns.

“I know that from talking to voters who went in on election day in June and when we talked to them later they said, ‘We thought Madison Horn and Kendra Horn were the same person.’

“It’s so important for people to do their research on the candidates,” he said. “In the runoff, the ballot is much shorter, and that gives people (the opportunity) to really delve into who the candidates are.”

Only registered Democrats and independents can vote in the runoff, but Horn and Bollinger both say they’ve been campaigning to anyone who will give them the time of day.

“We’ve been talking to anyone and everyone who will listen,” Bollinger said. “Without abandoning any Democratic values, we have a lot of Republicans supporting our campaign because they’re concerned about democracy.”

“I’m not here to represent just one part of Oklahoma,” Horn said.

“People, at the end of the day, are wanting the same things. They want problems with rising prices to be addressed. They want to be assured that the education systems available to them are of quality. They want to hear there are going to be jobs — that there are going to be jobs with liveable wages,” she continued.

“In the end it’s about what our state needs, what our country needs.”