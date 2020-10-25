Democrats Brewer, Blancett face determined Republican challengers in re-election bids

Two Democratic incumbents are trying to hold their seats in the heart of Tulsa this election season.

Rep. Denise Brewer, whose House District 71 runs along the east side of the Arkansas River from 21st Street to 81st Street, and Rep. Meloyde Blancett, whose pistol-shaped HD 78 extends from Maple Ridge to east Tulsa, are up for re-election in districts that have been trending Democratic for years.

Brewer, 54, would seem to have the tougher task. In 2018, she became only the second Democrat to represent HD 71 since its creation in the 1960s. She’s challenged by Mike Masters, a 40-year-old teacher and Realtor.

Brewer said she’s gotten to know the district well in the 30 years she’s lived in it. It includes upscale neighborhoods, particularly in the north end, many middle class households, and pockets of poverty, especially in the south.

Brewer said it is also home to many small, locally owned businesses.

“One of my goals is bringing the job-seekers and the job-makers together,” Brewer said. “There is a huge difference between north of 51st Street and south of 51st Street.”

Brewer said in her one term she’s tried to stay in touch with constituents, which hasn’t always been easy during the COVID-19 epidemic.