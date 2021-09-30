 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrat Jason Bollinger enters U.S. Senate race
0 Comments

Democrat Jason Bollinger enters U.S. Senate race

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Election dates, registration deadlines and more info for Oklahoma's 2022 primary, runoff and general elections

Oklahoma City attorney Jason Bollinger has become the first Democrat to enter the 2022 U.S. Senate race.

Bollinger formally announced his candidacy Wednesday in his hometown of Carter, in southwestern Oklahoma.

100121-tul-nws-bollinger-jason

Bollinger

Bollinger said he hopes to win the seat now held by Republican James Lankford, who is expected to have at least two opponents in next year's GOP primary. Actual filing for the 2022 elections will be in April.

“Currently, we have a senator who has catered to out-of-state corporate donors and played partisan games," Bollinger said in a written statement. "This type of politician is exactly what is wrong with our country today.

"We need a fresh generation of leaders who will be focused on fixing our country and the needs of our working families and people. I will be that kind of leader.”

Bollinger said his campaign will prioritize affordable health care, "a government that works for the people," infrastructure, education and national security.

Bollinger enters as an extreme long-shot, with virtually no name recognition and little to suggest that Oklahoma is ready to elect a Democrat to statewide office. Oklahoma voters have not sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1990, when David Boren won a third term.

Bollinger is a 2010 graduate of Merritt High School, southwest of Elk City. He earned an associate degree at Southwestern Oklahoma State University's Sayre campus and accounting and law degrees from the University of Oklahoma.

While in law school he worked two summers for the U.S. State Department before entering private legal practice in Oklahoma City.

“I am an Oklahoman who … has worked hard here my whole life," Bollinger said. "I worked my way up from mowing lawns in western Oklahoma to an attorney. I was raised on the ‘pick yourself up and give your neighbor a hand’ spirit that makes Oklahoma special.

"We need to work toward one objective: fixing our country by serving the interests of and working for all Oklahomans,” he said.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Official expects state economic 'explosion'
Govt-and-politics

Official expects state economic 'explosion'

  • Updated

"Personally, I’m very bullish on where we’re headed as a state, mainly because I’m seeing the companies that are going to grow here and the ones that are wanting to locate here," Oklahoma Department of Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling told a legislative panel.

+2
Watch Now: Legislator Nathan Dahm enters U.S. Senate race
Govt-and-politics

Watch Now: Legislator Nathan Dahm enters U.S. Senate race

  • Updated

State Sen. Dahm formally announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday by attacking the state's elected Republican leadership and promising to "advance" gun rights and restrictions on abortion, individual rights except for those of women with unwanted pregnancies and states' rights except for some election laws.

Political notebook: Trump called Tulsa rally 'biggest f---ing mistake' in new Bob Woodward book
Govt-and-politics

Political notebook: Trump called Tulsa rally 'biggest f---ing mistake' in new Bob Woodward book

  • Updated

Trump regretted Tulsa rally: President Donald Trump expressed anger and frustration immediately following his campaign rally in Tulsa last June that did not quite unfold as expected, telling aides closest to him that it was the “biggest f—-ing mistake,” according to excerpts of a new book by Washington Post investigative reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News