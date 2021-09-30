Democrat Jason Bollinger enters U.S. Senate race

Oklahoma City attorney Jason Bollinger has become the first Democrat to enter the 2022 U.S. Senate race.

Bollinger formally announced his candidacy Wednesday in his hometown of Carter, in southwestern Oklahoma.

Bollinger said he hopes to win the seat now held by Republican James Lankford, who is expected to have at least two opponents in next year's GOP primary. Actual filing for the 2022 elections will be in April.

“Currently, we have a senator who has catered to out-of-state corporate donors and played partisan games," Bollinger said in a written statement. "This type of politician is exactly what is wrong with our country today.

"We need a fresh generation of leaders who will be focused on fixing our country and the needs of our working families and people. I will be that kind of leader.”

Bollinger said his campaign will prioritize affordable health care, "a government that works for the people," infrastructure, education and national security.

Bollinger enters as an extreme long-shot, with virtually no name recognition and little to suggest that Oklahoma is ready to elect a Democrat to statewide office. Oklahoma voters have not sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1990, when David Boren won a third term.