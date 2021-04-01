Delayed COVID relief payments to Social Security recipients should arrive soon

A tool on the Internal Revenue Service web site helps non-filers claim COVID relief payments, but that requires to (a) internet access, and (b) figuring out how the tool works. Either or both can be challenges for low-income seniors and those on disability.

"There was so much publicity when those checks started hitting people's accounts so quickly," said Bradshaw.

Those who didn't see the payments, she said, began calling, asking for help.

"It's scary if you think everybody else in the country is getting a payment and you're not, you think, 'Is it just us.' Then you begin having conversations with their friends and the common denominator was Social Security."

Eventually members of Congress began to get involved, but even they were having difficulty getting information. Finally senior Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee demanded the information be turned over within 24 hours, which it was, although it's not clear whether the ultimatum had anything to do with it.

The relief payments may not have been included in recipients' carefully calculated budgets, but that doesn't mean it isn't important, Bradshaw said.