Delaware County to name interim sheriff amid allegations candidate falsified records

In newspaper articles surrounding the 2016 and 2020 Delaware County sheriff’s race, Berry’s biographical information shows Berry stated he graduated from Grove High School. A 2016 election website shows Berry indicated he was a Grove graduate.

Grove High School Principal Renae Dozier said she could not address the specifics of the investigation, citing student confidentiality records. Dozier said, as a matter of protocol, any student who is short credits prior to graduation is notified and allowed to walk at graduation with the stipulation they will receive their diploma only after they complete the missing credits.

District Attorney Kenny Wright said he could not confirm the investigation.

“CLEET has to confirm their own investigation,” he said. “I will confirm the county commissioners could possibly appoint an interim sheriff on Tuesday, and that person could be in office for a short term or for many months.”

Preston Draper, CLEET council, said he could not confirm or deny an investigation, but any CLEET ruling would be made public.

Should the results of the investigation prompt a special election, it would be held in 2021, Flood said.