Decision to limit McGirt met with opposition from tribes, draws sharp dissent from Gorsuch

A Supreme Court ruling Wednesday, which granted the state of Oklahoma the jurisdiction to prosecute non-Natives when they commit crimes against tribal members on tribal land, drew a sharp rebuke from a fellow justice and area tribal nations.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who authored the 2020 McGirt ruling favoring tribal sovereignty, wrote the dissenting opinion in the state of Oklahoma’s appeal of a case involving Victor Castro-Huerta, a non-Native charged with child neglect against a tribal member within Indian Country.

Gorsuch took aim at a portion of the majority opinion written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh that said the state of Oklahoma enjoyed “inherent” authority to prosecute non-Natives when they commit crimes against a tribal member on tribal land.

Kavanaugh wrote the opinion, determined in a 5-4 vote, that said the state of Oklahoma retains the ability to prosecute non-Native members when they commit crimes within “Indian Country.”

“The Court’s suggestion that Oklahoma enjoys ‘inherent’ authority to try crimes against Native Americans within the Cherokee Reservation makes a mockery of all of Congress’s work from 1834 to 1968,” Gorsuch wrote, referring to a series of federal laws dealing with Indian Country that generally conferred criminal jurisdiction upon federal authorities.

“From 1834 to 1968, Congress adopted a series of laws governing criminal jurisdiction on tribal lands,” Gorsuch wrote. “Those laws are many, detailed, and clear. Each operates against the backdrop understanding that tribes are sovereign and that in our constitutional order only Congress may displace their authority. Nor does anything in Congress’s work begin to confer on Oklahoma the authority it seeks.”

The Cherokee Nation expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court ruling, but a statement said the tribe would seek to work with state officials to prosecute cases that come before it.

“With today’s decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against legal precedent and the basic principles of congressional authority and Indian law,” the Cherokee Nation statement said. “During arguments, Justice Gorsuch asked if the Court would ‘wilt today because of a social media campaign’ — it is unfortunate that the answer appears to be yes.

“The dissent today did not mince words — the Court failed in its duty to honor this nation’s promises, defied Congress’s statutes, and accepted the ‘lawless disregard of the Cherokee’s sovereignty.’

“While we are disappointed in this ruling, it does not diminish our commitment to meeting our public safety responsibilities and to protecting Oklahomans on our reservations and across the state. Tribal and federal jurisdiction remain unchanged by this decision, but the need to work together on behalf of Oklahomans has never been more clear.

“Also unchanged is the affirmation of our reservation and our sovereignty. Despite the Oklahoma governor’s lies and attacks, the Court has refused to overturn the McGirt decision. As we enter a chapter of concurrent jurisdiction, tribes will continue to seek partnership and collaboration with state authorities while expanding our own justice systems. We hope that with these legal questions behind us, Governor Stitt will finally lay his anti-tribal agenda to rest and come to the table to move forward with us — for the sake of Oklahomans and public safety.”

The Muscogee Nation, whose reservation includes much of Tulsa, said in a statement that the ruling Wednesday was “alarming.”

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling today in Castro-Huerta v. Oklahoma is an alarming step backward for justice on our reservation in cases where non-Native criminals commit crimes against Native people,” the Muscogee Nation said in a statement. “It hands jurisdictional responsibility in these cases to the state, which during its long, pre-McGirt, history of illegal jurisdiction on our reservation, routinely failed to deliver justice for Native victims.

“While we hope for the best, we are not optimistic that the quality of effort from the state of Oklahoma will be any better than before.

“Today’s ruling also purports to expand the state of Oklahoma’s authority on reservation lands to unprecedented levels to include concurrent jurisdiction on trust and restricted lands. This will have a ripple effect throughout Indian Country across the United States.

“Tribal governments in collaboration with the federal government are best suited to protect our people and administer justice on our reservations. Public safety would be better served by expanding tribal authority to prosecute any crime committed by any offender within our reservation boundaries rather than empowering entities that have demonstrated a lack of commitment to public safety on Indian lands.

“We look forward to collaborating with members of Congress and the federal government to identify all options available to empower tribal governments to ensure the safety and prosperity of all who reside, work or visit our reservation. This is a pivotal moment for all tribal nations.”

