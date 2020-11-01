Decision time

The 2020 election season comes to a close Tuesday as millions of Americans and probably more than 1 million Oklahomans trek to the polls for in-person voting.
Local polls will be open to 7 a.m.-7 p.m., with election officials unsure of turnout because of the record number of Oklahomans voting early, either by mail or in person.
Almost 1.5 million Oklahomans cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election, with 83% of those voting on election day.
Here's some helpful information as you prepare to go to the polls.
What's on the ballot?
President: Six candidates are on the ballot, topped by Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
U.S. Senate: Republican Jim Inhofe seeks his fifth full term against Democrat Abby Broyles and three others.
U.S. House of Representatives: All five of Oklahoma's U.S. representatives are on the ballot, including the 1st District's Kevin Hern and the 2nd District's Markwayne Mullin.
State questions: Two are on the ballot. SQ 805 would ban "sentence enhancements" based on previous convictions for certain non-violent offenses. SQ 814 would allow use of tobacco settlement payments to help pay for Medicaid.
Legislature: Statewide, 13 state Senate and 47 state House seats are on the line. In the Tulsa area, races include Senate Districts 35, 37 and 39 and House Districts 11, 23, 24, 29, 30, 66, 68, 71, 78 and 79.
Tulsa City Council: Districts 5 (incumbent Cass Fahler vs. Mikey Arthrell), 6 (incumbent Connie Dodson vs. Christian Bengel), and 7 (incumbent Lori Decter Wright vs. Justin Van Kirk) will be decided.
Tulsa County Commission: District 2 Democratic incumbent Karen Keith is opposed by Republican Josh Turley.
Election Day information
Tulsa County Election Board: (918) 596-5780
Polls open: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Poll locations: Listed on voter identification cards and accessible through the Oklahoma Voter Portal at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/.
Acceptable identification: Any document issued by the United States, the State of Oklahoma, or a federally recognized tribal government that includes the voter's name, photograph and an expiration date that is later than the election.
The following documents are among those meeting the requirements:
- Oklahoma driver license
- Oklahoma Identification Card
- United States passport
- United States military identification
The name on the proof of identity must match the name in the Precinct Registry.
There are two alternatives to showing the photo identification described above:
1. A Voter Identification Card issued by the County Election Board.
2. Voting by provisional ballot after signing a sworn affidavit.
Randy Krehbiel
918-581-8365
Twitter: @rkrehbiel
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.