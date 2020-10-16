Debate canceled after Senate candidate refused mask, McAlester News-Capital reports

The McAlester News-Capital decided to cancel the in-person portion of the candidate forum scheduled for Thursday after a candidate did not want to wear a protective face covering.

Warren Hamilton, the Republican candidate running for the Oklahoma District 7 state Senate seat, said early Thursday that he disagreed with the newspaper requiring everyone to wear a mask before entering the building to follow a city ordinance and to help slow community spread of COVID-19. Candidates would have been allowed to take the mask off when physically distanced during the forum, but Hamilton still disagreed.

Democratic challenger Jerry Donathan said he was willing to participate even if his opponent wasn’t wearing a mask, but the News-Capital did not want to further risk employee safety and canceled the in-person portion.

Hamilton said he doesn’t believe government has the authority to enforce a mask mandate and believes masks “aren't doing anything to slow the spread of COVID.”