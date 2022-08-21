DC Digest: Hern 20th on list of wealthiest members of Congress

Dots and dashes: Congress did not meet last week. … Money magazine said 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern is No. 20 on the list of wealthiest members of Congress. … U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, the top Republican on the U.S. Armed Services Committee, and Chairman Jack Reed of Rhode Island are still trying to get the Federal Communications Commission to revoke a 2-year-old decision allowing a private communications company to use communications frequencies that could interfere with military and commercial aircraft transmissions. … Inhofe and U.S. Sen. James Lankford supported proposed legislation barring federal officials from transporting illegal immigrants across state lines for abortions. … Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole urged constituents not to do “anything untoward” in reaction to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice is an original sponsor of legislation creating a new federal crime for what’s known as fertility fraud.