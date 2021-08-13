 Skip to main content
Date of Lankford events moved
Date of Lankford events moved

Lankford and Pompeo

Lankford (left) and Pompeo

 AP File photos

Public events with U.S. Sen. James Lankford in Tulsa and Edmond have been moved from Tuesday, as originally announced, to Wednesday.

In addition, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been added to the program as a guest speaker.

Lankford and Pompeo will appear at the University of Tulsa's Lorton Performing Arts Center at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and at Oklahoma Christian University's Baugh Auditorium at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

