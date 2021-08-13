Date of Lankford events moved

Public events with U.S. Sen. James Lankford in Tulsa and Edmond have been moved from Tuesday, as originally announced, to Wednesday.
In addition, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been added to the program as a guest speaker.
Lankford and Pompeo will appear at the University of Tulsa's Lorton Performing Arts Center at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and at Oklahoma Christian University's Baugh Auditorium at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Randy Krehbiel
Staff Writer
I have been with the Tulsa World since 1979. I'm a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. I primarily cover government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365
