Dark money pours into state races

More than $6.5 million, most of it with untraceable origins, has poured into Oklahoma statewide and legislative primary races since April 1, according to independent expenditure reports filed with the State Ethics Commission.

With Democrats having few primaries and Libertarians none at all, virtually all of the money has been spent on intraparty Republican warfare.

Independent expenditures can be for just about anything in support of or opposition to a candidate, including television production and time, digital and print advertising, mail pieces, door-to-door campaigning and telephone solicitation.

The law prohibits coordination of independent expenditures with candidate campaigns.

Independent expenditures are not subject to contribution limits, and the source of the money used in the expenditures can easily be hidden. Although the law requires reporting of independent expenditures to the State Ethics Commission, in recent years the law has not infrequently been ignored.

The races for governor, attorney general and state superintendent — with campaigning in that latter race specifically for and against candidate Ryan Walters, the state's education secretary — have gotten most of the attention, but an extraordinary amount of money is being spent on a handful of legislative races that could tip the balance in the House and Senate on school vouchers.

The single biggest spender, though, is the Oklahoma State Medical Association, which earlier this year vowed to support "pro-science" candidates after feeling largely ignored by Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Legislature during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association reported $814,807.39 in independent expenditures spread out over about two dozen candidates.

Second on the list is the School Freedom Fund, a school-voucher advocacy group with connections to the anti-tax organization Club for Growth. It is one of the outside funders that has targeted House Common Education Committee Chairwoman Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, and House Appropriations and Budget Education Subcommittee Chairman Mark McBride for ouster in the June 28 GOP primary.

Also in the crosshairs are Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, and Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City.

The School Freedom Fund has spent almost $90,000 trying to take Phillips' seat, which is considered up for grabs because of new district boundaries that left the two-term Republican with a mostly new set of voters.

Some of the races have become intensely personal, with Moore's wife, Rachel Moore, obtaining a protective order on Monday against staff members of the Oklahoma Council on Public Affairs, a pro-school choice/voucher advocate.

The Oklahoma Council on Public Affairs is connected to the dark money organization People for Opportunity, which has spent almost $405,000 on the races and lists as its filing agent Dave Bond, an OCPA officer and one of the people named in the protective orders. Rachel Moore said the individuals were sending her "harassing and threatening text messages."

OCPA denied involvement.

Around $1.3 million has been spent in opposition to Stitt or in support of primary opponent Joel Kintsel.

Stitt, in the pre-campaign report filed by his campaign on Monday, reported spending $2.8 million between April 1 and June 13.

More than $1.2 million has been spent for and against the two candidates in the Republican attorney general primary, Gentner Drummond and incumbent John O'Connor.

Featured video: Oklahoma governor reelection campaign expands its financial advantage

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.