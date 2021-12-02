Dark money group targets Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt with Fox News attack ads

OKLAHOMA CITY — A dark money group is spending about $160,000 to air cable television commercials in Oklahoma City and Tulsa that paint Gov. Kevin Stitt as soft on crime.
Featured
Your opinions on Gov. Kevin Stitt: A collection of letters to the editor
From the letters: Wouldn't it be nice if we had a real governor? Gov. Kevin Stitt not anti-mask, he's anti-mandate. Here’s a look at some recent letters to the editor on the Oklahoma governor.
"Wouldn't it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor who didn't treat health care like a political football?" asks Tulsa resident Tom Tomshany.
"According to (former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd) Whitman, the survival of the Republican Party, as we have known it, is a stake and ultimately centrists must prevail," writes Tulsa resident Kevin Schobe.
"Oh, how we would love for all to help us live a normal life again," writes Broken Arrow resident Donna Iseminger.
"To my knowledge, Gov. Stitt has always encouraged anyone who wants to wear a mask or feels safer wearing a mask can by all means wear a mask, anywhere, anytime," says Bixby resident Sam Woodard.
"Many Oklahoma employers, including Tulsa Public Schools, have adopted standards to protect their employees, students and customers despite Gov. Stitt," writes Tulsa resident Robert Leland.
"If we keep buying their propaganda, it will ultimately have us at the very bottom of the nation on most critical issues," writes Jenks resident Gary Peer.
"It is entirely unsurprising and was entirely predictable at the time that Stitt would become a corrupt politician," Tulsa resident Joshua Gentges says.
