Dark money group targets Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt with Fox News attack ads
Dark money group targets Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt with Fox News attack ads

Stitt State of the State 2021

A newly formed group called Conservative Voice of America, with no information about its funders, recently purchased three weeks of airtime to run ads on the Fox News Channel going after Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — A dark money group is spending about $160,000 to air cable television commercials in Oklahoma City and Tulsa that paint Gov. Kevin Stitt as soft on crime.

Click here to read the full story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

