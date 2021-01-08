D.C. riots: 'We could have tore that building down brick by brick,' says Oklahoma mayor, former state House candidate

"'We had enough people, we could have tore that building down brick by brick,' Hobbs said."

The Tulsa World was unsuccessful in attempts to reach Hobbs by telephone, including at City Hall in Newkirk, which is 15 miles north of Ponca City in Kay County, or through leaders of the Kay County Republican Party, of which he is an active member.

But Hobbs shared many other sentiments and observations in a half-dozen videos he posted publicly on social media before, during and after Wednesday’s occurrences in Washington, D.C.

Among them was a video of Hobbs' vantage point on the Capitol steps, showing people waving flags and singing the national anthem, some from atop scaffolding and bleachers set up for the upcoming presidential inauguration.

In one of the lengthiest videos, Hobbs filmed himself in a car, wearing a U.S. Army cavalry Stetson hat on his drive home, railing against Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford and other politicians who did not vote in favor of congressional objections to the certification of Joe Biden’s election.

He called Lankford a coward for “backing down” despite his initial support for election result objections.