D.C. Digest: Washington drama causes Inhofe to miss 61st wedding anniversary

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe missed his 61st wedding anniversary Saturday because Congress was still wrangling over budgets and coronavirus relief, and he wanted everyone to know it.

Inhofe became miffed Friday afternoon when he began hearing from people concerned and even irate over rumors he was going home and might miss important votes on the “the most important bills of the year.”

Earlier in the day, Inhofe gave a humorous speech about all the “great things” that have happened on Dec. 19, concluding with his wedding anniversary.

“I say to the Senate leadership that you better get the last vote done by tonight or you’ll have to do it without me because I’m going to be with (wife) Kay on our anniversary,” Inhofe said in closing.

Inhofe said he’s given the speech before and everyone in the Senate knew the last bit was intended as a joke, but apparently some didn’t take it as such. Soon reports filtered out that Inhofe would not be present for any votes over the weekend.

Besides the appropriations and COVID relief bills, Inhofe is waiting out President Donald Trump’s possible veto of the annual National Defense Authorization Act. Inhofe, as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, shepherded NDAA through Congress this year.