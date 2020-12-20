D.C. Digest: Washington drama causes Inhofe to miss 61st wedding anniversary

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe missed his 61st wedding anniversary Saturday because Congress was still wrangling over budgets and coronavirus relief, and he wanted everyone to know it.
Inhofe became miffed Friday afternoon when he began hearing from people concerned and even irate over rumors he was going home and might miss important votes on the “the most important bills of the year.”
Earlier in the day, Inhofe gave a humorous speech about all the “great things” that have happened on Dec. 19, concluding with his wedding anniversary.
“I say to the Senate leadership that you better get the last vote done by tonight or you’ll have to do it without me because I’m going to be with (wife) Kay on our anniversary,” Inhofe said in closing.
Inhofe said he’s given the speech before and everyone in the Senate knew the last bit was intended as a joke, but apparently some didn’t take it as such. Soon reports filtered out that Inhofe would not be present for any votes over the weekend.
Besides the appropriations and COVID relief bills, Inhofe is waiting out President Donald Trump’s possible veto of the annual National Defense Authorization Act. Inhofe, as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, shepherded NDAA through Congress this year.
Trump has until Wednesday to sign or veto the bill; otherwise it automatically becomes law. Trump became angry with Inhofe because Inhofe told him changes Trump wanted were not possible.
Inhofe said he expects Trump to veto the bill, forcing an override vote that, in the Senate, may not occur until hours before the new Congress takes office on Jan. 3.
Inhofe said a veto will put two Republican senators up for re-election in Georgia in a tough spot and would be a mistake for Trump personally.
“If he’s thinking about ever running for anything in the future, you don’t veto the defense bill,” Inhofe said in a telephone call Friday.
Inhofe said he’s “confident” he has the votes to override a veto.
Soap box: Citing his own success story, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern last week extolled capitalism while tweaking colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and what he called “hypocritical COVID mandates.”
Writing for Fox News, recounted his rise from McDonald’s employee to millionaire franchise owner, and said Ocasio-Cortez had similarly benefited from a system that allowed her to go from bartender and waitress to member of Congress.
“Rep. Ocasio-Cortez likes to tell people that Republicans make fun of her for being a waitress, but can you imagine the condescending comments and ridicule I get for McDonald’s?” Hern said. “People call me the ‘McCongressman’ and trivialize my real-world experience because it’s tied to the golden arches.”
Entering Congress with the same class as Hern, Ocasio-Cortez is often at odds with big business and even her own party for her advocacy of such things as green energy and more equitable distribution of wealth.
Hern said it’s all a matter of persistence.
“The American Dream is achievable for those who are willing to work for it,” Hern said. “The same opportunities I had 40 years ago are still available today, but they’re in danger.”
Electioneering: U.S. Sen. James Lankford continued to claim some level of illegal voting during the 2020 presidential election but stopped short of saying it changed the outcome.
Speaking at a Senate hearing and then later on Facebook, Lankford repeated claims that up to 130,000 people voted illegally in Nevada, a state won by Democrat Joe Biden by about 33,000 votes.
The claim seems to be the same one unanimously rejected by the Nevada Supreme Court earlier this month when it upheld a lower court decision.
In any event, Nevada’s six electoral votes would not have swung the ultimate national result.
Responding to constituent questions during the Facebook video, Lankford said he will not object to Biden’s election when the House and Senate certify Electoral College results next month because “I don’t think it would accomplish anything.”
He did promise to continue “working to expose the truth.”
Dots and dashes: Lankford was among many Republican senators to sign onto a resolution against COVID-19 restrictions they say violate the First Amendment and unfairly discriminate against religious groups and congregations. ... Congress voted to name Oklahoma City’s downtown post office for civil rights leader Clara Luper. ... As he has frequently, Lankford chastised his congressional colleagues in a floor speech for their failure to timely adopt government funding measures. ... Fifth District Congresswoman-elect Stephanie Bice named long-time Republican operative Amy Albro her chief of staff. ... Lankford participated in an anti-abortion rights event at the White House. ... With the return of humans to the moon likely, 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas and 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn were among the lead sponsors of legislation to preserve the United States’ Apollo lunar landing sites. ... Lankford has reportedly endorsed Congressman Mark Walker for the North Carolina U.S. Senate seat expected to come open in 2022. Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, is among those interested in the race.
