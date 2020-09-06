D.C. Digest: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe wins long battle with the American burying beetle

The senators want the Food and Drug Administration to rescind its 2016 approval of Mifeprex, also known as RU 486, for use in conjunction with misoprostol to induce abortion during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Mifeprex was originally approved for treatment of an unrelated condition but is effective in blocking a hormone necessary for sustaining pregnancy.

Studies show medical abortions are successful up to 98% of the time but can cause complications, including some that require surgery. In 2019, the FDA reported 24 deaths associated with Mifeprex since it became commercially available in 2000. It is unclear how many of those involved medical abortions.

“We believe this deadly pill should never have been approved, yet the abortion industry was politically rewarded with an accelerated approval process normally reserved for high-risk drugs that address life-threatening illnesses like AIDS,” the senators wrote to the FDA.

Coincidentally, their letter comes as the FDA is coming under pressure to accelerate possible COVID-19 treatments.

Eighteen Republican senators signed the letter, with 71 House members signing a similar one.

The drug can only be dispensed by physicians and requires follow up examinations.