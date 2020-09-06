D.C. Digest: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe wins long battle with the American burying beetle

The American burying beetle is endangered no more — at least not according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.
Last week the USFWS officially delisted the strange little insect, reclassifying it as merely threatened, a decision which prompted rejoicing among Oklahoma’s construction contractors and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.
Inhofe has argued for years that the burying beetle is not nearly as rare as scientists believed and that the rules for preserving it are unnecessary obstacles to everything from oil and gas exploration to road construction.
Once wide spread, the American burying beetle was believed reduced to populations in eastern Oklahoma and Rhode Island. Recently, though, it’s been spotted in other places.
The beetle feeds and lays eggs in the carcasses of dead small animals that it buries.
“Since it was listed over 30 years ago, the population of the ABB has made a resurgence — dramatically expanding the areas that are forced to deal with cost and red tape to work around its habitat,” Inhofe said in a written statement. “Today’s action provides important regulatory relief to our farmers, ranchers, home builders, developers and energy industry that have long been plagued by the unnecessary endangered listing of this species.”
Abortion pill: Inhofe and U.S. Sen. James Lankford have joined Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s crusade to ban a drug used in non-surgical abortions.
The senators want the Food and Drug Administration to rescind its 2016 approval of Mifeprex, also known as RU 486, for use in conjunction with misoprostol to induce abortion during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.
Mifeprex was originally approved for treatment of an unrelated condition but is effective in blocking a hormone necessary for sustaining pregnancy.
Studies show medical abortions are successful up to 98% of the time but can cause complications, including some that require surgery. In 2019, the FDA reported 24 deaths associated with Mifeprex since it became commercially available in 2000. It is unclear how many of those involved medical abortions.
“We believe this deadly pill should never have been approved, yet the abortion industry was politically rewarded with an accelerated approval process normally reserved for high-risk drugs that address life-threatening illnesses like AIDS,” the senators wrote to the FDA.
Coincidentally, their letter comes as the FDA is coming under pressure to accelerate possible COVID-19 treatments.
Eighteen Republican senators signed the letter, with 71 House members signing a similar one.
The drug can only be dispensed by physicians and requires follow up examinations.
Dots and dashes: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas and 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern joined two dozen other House members of both parties in requesting COVID-19 relief funds for wheat growers. ... First District Congressman Kevin Hern signed a pledge pushed by the conservative Heritage Action for America, an affiliate of the Heritage Foundation, promising to oppose “any bill, resolution or movement to ‘Defund the Police.’”
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
