D.C. Digest: U.S. House rejects $154 million for tribal judicial systems

Dots and dashes: U.S. Sen. James Lankford was among Republican senators complaining to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland about an admitted lack of new oil and gas leases on federal land after a federal judge declared the Biden administration's moratorium on them illegal. ... Inhofe eulogized his friend former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi, who died last week following a bicycling accident, saying Enzi always took "hundreds of soccer balls" and pairs of shoes on their trips to Africa. "He had a heart for the downtrodden," Inhofe said. "He helped people that no one else helped." ... Lankford joined a Republican press conference blaming Democrat spending for inflation. ... Cole defended the United States' 60-year-old embargo of Cuba and attacked Americans who blame it for the island nation's troubles. ... Inhofe signed onto legislation upping the penalty for burglary of a federally licensed firearm dealer; authorities report a 53% increase in the number of guns stolen from such dealers last year. ... Inhofe and his House counterpart, Congressman Mike Rogers of Alabama, complained that the Biden administration's $15.5 billion request for Energy Department nuclear weapons is "insufficient," although it is $2.5 billion more than was projected for 2022 just two years ago. ... Oklahoma's congressional delegation joined Republicans asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to extend by six months the comment period on a proposal to return the lesser prairie chicken to the endangered species list. ... Lankford and other Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee want Chairman Gary Peters to issue subpoenas for Dr. Anthony Fauci's emails regarding the influence of education organizations on federal guidelines for school reopenings.