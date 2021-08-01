D.C. Digest: U.S. House rejects $154 million for tribal judicial systems

No help: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole's amendment to last week's appropriations "mini-bus" that would have moved $154 million from environmental programs to tribal courts was included in an en bloc vote that failed 232-192.
Four Republicans sided with all 218 Democrats.
The money was intended to help tribal governments deal with an exponentially growing caseload brought about by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 McGirt decision.
That decision is causing thousands of criminal cases to be shifted from state to federal and tribal courts.
Dollars for defense: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe received almost $395,000 in campaign contributions from defense contractors during the 2020 campaign cycle, the most for any member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, the Center for Responsive Politics reported. Inhofe is now the committee's ranking Republican, but was chairman at the time of the contributions.
Perhaps surprisingly, liberal Democrat Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was second on the list at $326,204.
Current USAC Chairman Jack Reed, Democrat of Rhode Island, was third with $318,580.
No sale: First District Congressman Kevin Hern got nowhere with six amendments to an appropriations "mini-bus" that would have cut discretionary spending on just about everything except defense by 20%.
On the House floor, Hern invoked the name of the late Sen. Tom Coburn and pointed out the national debt has grown 58% since Hern was elected to Congress in 2018.
Although Republicans controlled the White House and the Senate for most of that time, Hern blamed most of that on Democrats.
"From Day 1 of the Biden Administration, President Biden and Vice President Harris have shown nothing but contempt for the American taxpayer, choosing to increase spending, increase taxes, and destroy jobs across the country," Hern said.
"When Oklahomans lose their jobs, Democrats will be to blame," Hern said. "When American job creation and wage growth halts, Democrats will be to blame."
Hern has been asserting more influence on budget and spending issues, especially within the Republican conference, but this time his arguments failed to sway the swing votes.
Voted on en bloc, the six amendments failed 154-264, with 51 Republicans joining all 213 voting Democrats in opposition.
Separately, Hern advised Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin to reconsider the Biden administration's proposal to eliminate a tax preference for what's known as foreign derived intangible income — overseas sales of intellectual property protected by U.S. trademark and copyright laws.
The tax on such sales was lowered in 2017 as part of the Trump administration's major reform package.
"By eliminating the FDII deduction," Hern wrote to Yellin, "and combined with the proposal to increase the corporate tax rate, the Administration’s budget proposal would be detrimental to U.S. competitiveness and job growth."
Okay, I guess: Inhofe voted for the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure bill after voting against it on a procedural motion.
“As the author of the last two major infrastructure bills that were signed into law, I’m disappointed in how this bill was put together outside of the committee process and without the opportunity for me to ensure all Oklahoma priorities were included," he said.
Military justice: Inhofe acknowledged the defense bill passed by the Armed Services Committee includes conflicting approaches to dealing with sexual assaults in the military.
The committee, Inhofe told Roll Call, “did not reach consensus on the scope and timeline for implementing these changes or how to do this in a way that protects our service members without overly burdening the department and making it impossible to deliver justice,” Inhofe said. “We have several options on the table that will now need to be ironed out as we continue consideration of this legislation.”
Dots and dashes: U.S. Sen. James Lankford was among Republican senators complaining to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland about an admitted lack of new oil and gas leases on federal land after a federal judge declared the Biden administration's moratorium on them illegal. ... Inhofe eulogized his friend former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi, who died last week following a bicycling accident, saying Enzi always took "hundreds of soccer balls" and pairs of shoes on their trips to Africa. "He had a heart for the downtrodden," Inhofe said. "He helped people that no one else helped." ... Lankford joined a Republican press conference blaming Democrat spending for inflation. ... Cole defended the United States' 60-year-old embargo of Cuba and attacked Americans who blame it for the island nation's troubles. ... Inhofe signed onto legislation upping the penalty for burglary of a federally licensed firearm dealer; authorities report a 53% increase in the number of guns stolen from such dealers last year. ... Inhofe and his House counterpart, Congressman Mike Rogers of Alabama, complained that the Biden administration's $15.5 billion request for Energy Department nuclear weapons is "insufficient," although it is $2.5 billion more than was projected for 2022 just two years ago. ... Oklahoma's congressional delegation joined Republicans asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to extend by six months the comment period on a proposal to return the lesser prairie chicken to the endangered species list. ... Lankford and other Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee want Chairman Gary Peters to issue subpoenas for Dr. Anthony Fauci's emails regarding the influence of education organizations on federal guidelines for school reopenings.