D.C. Digest: Turkey's continued shift toward Russia alarms Inhofe, Lankford

U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford blasted Turkey after reports that it had tested a Russian-made anti-aircraft system designed specifically to destroy America’s newest combat jet.

Lankford, a persistent critic of Turkey and its attempt to remain in NATO while cozying up with Russia, issued a joint statement with Maryland Democrat Chris Van Hollen calling for immediate action.

“The NATO partnership was created to deter Russian aggression in the region, so it is incompatible for any NATO member state to also deploy Russian weapons systems,” the statement reads. “The U.S. has made clear that Turkey’s actions put U.S. national security and the security of our NATO allies at risk. Any failure to act decisively will further undermine our credibility.”

The statement notes that Turkey remains in the supply chain for the United States’ F-35 fighter jet, despite a legal requirement to remove it.

“We will continue to press this Administration for details on Turkey’s use of the S-400, and we urge them to hold Turkey accountable at once,” Lankford and Van Hollen said.

Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services committee, said he finds Turkey’s actions incomprehensible.