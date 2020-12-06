D.C. Digest: Sen. Inhofe marches on with defense bill

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s single-mindedness when it comes to getting the National Defense Authorization Act through Congress every year is well-known, so it didn’t come as a complete surprise this week when he was overheard telling President Donald Trump he wouldn’t include two changes Trump wanted.
According to Axios, witnesses reportedly overheard Inhofe tell Trump, “Mr. President, this is the only chance to get our bill passed” as Inhofe talked on speaker phone while walking through the Russell Office Building.
Inhofe told reporters one of the provisions Trump wants — repeal of liability protections for social media providers — doesn’t belong in the NDAA. Trump also objects to a section of the bill that would remove the names of Confederate officers from U.S. military bases.
Trump is threatening to veto the defense bill if he doesn’t get his way on the two issues.
Staffers say Inhofe tried to get the repeal of the liability protections into the NDAA but encountered opposition that threatened the main bill. On Friday, he issued a statement saying he agrees with Trump on the matter but is not willing to let it take down the defense bill.
Trump maintains that social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter unfairly remove or flag information supportive of him but that they deem inaccurate or dangerous.
No Lion: First District Congressman Kevin Hern was the only member of the Oklahoma House delegation to vote against the so-called “Tiger King bill,” which would outlaw private ownership of big cats and operations, such as those of Joe Exotic — aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage — south of Oklahoma City.
Reps. Frank Lucas, Kendra Horn and Tom Cole cast ayes, while Markwayne Mullin did not vote.
Dots ‘n dashes: Inhofe was among Republican lawmakers to find body bags on his doorstep last week, courtesy of protestors demanding action on COVID-19 relief. ... Undersecretary of the Navy Greg Slavonic, an Oklahoman, recently returned from duties in Egypt and Tunisia. ... Hern joined 15 other House and Senate members calling for Congress’ pay to be withheld until a budget agreement is met. ... Lucas will continue as ranking Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee in the next Congress. ... Hern filed legislation to reform the grievance process for federal employees. ... Inhofe is again seeking foreign terrorist organization designation for the Muslim Brotherhood. ... Hern criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not scheduling more work days for the coming session.
