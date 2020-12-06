D.C. Digest: Sen. Inhofe marches on with defense bill

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s single-mindedness when it comes to getting the National Defense Authorization Act through Congress every year is well-known, so it didn’t come as a complete surprise this week when he was overheard telling President Donald Trump he wouldn’t include two changes Trump wanted.

According to Axios, witnesses reportedly overheard Inhofe tell Trump, “Mr. President, this is the only chance to get our bill passed” as Inhofe talked on speaker phone while walking through the Russell Office Building.

Inhofe told reporters one of the provisions Trump wants — repeal of liability protections for social media providers — doesn’t belong in the NDAA. Trump also objects to a section of the bill that would remove the names of Confederate officers from U.S. military bases.

Trump is threatening to veto the defense bill if he doesn’t get his way on the two issues.

Staffers say Inhofe tried to get the repeal of the liability protections into the NDAA but encountered opposition that threatened the main bill. On Friday, he issued a statement saying he agrees with Trump on the matter but is not willing to let it take down the defense bill.