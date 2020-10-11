D.C. Digest: Rep. Tom Cole rips China

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole issued a rather lengthy condemnation of China last week that calls into question decades of U.S. policy toward that country.
Titled “Can’t Trust Communist China,” the piece says, “China views western values as an existential threat and actively works to weaken the United States’ alliance system and reject key principles of international law. Unfortunately, China is moving ahead using its financial and military power to shape a world in which it is the leading global power.”
The piece may be an effort to divert constituents’ attention from the turmoil at home in the U.S., but its warnings are bolstered by a recent congressional report offering more than 400 recommendations.
“The China problem isn’t a small or easy problem to solve,” Cole’s piece concludes. “It will take hard work as well as shared determination and resolve across the Capitol and in the White House to keep China accountable, protect U.S interests and preserve freedom. ... We cannot wait until the next crisis to get serious.”
Improving: Jim Mullin, the teenage son of 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, completed months of physical rehabilitation at Centre for Neuro Skills in California.
Jim Mullin suffered a serious brain injury during a wrestling match in January. The injury affected his cognitive and motor skills.
“With God’s grace, Jim has accomplished something in nine months that the specialist said could take two or three years,” Markwayne Mullin said in a written statement. “Thank you to everyone for the prayers, support, love and encouragement.”
Dots ‘n dashes: U.S. Sen. James Lankford continued to press his inquiries about Turkey’s access to American defense systems, and in particular the F-35 jet, while deploying Russian anti-aircraft equipment. ... Lankford and two colleagues announced plans to reduce the amount the federal government spends to buy and lease vehicles. ... The Center for Responsive Politics reports 10 megadonors have given a total of $342 million during this year’s federal election cycle, with almost all of it going to noncandidate funds.
