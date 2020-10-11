D.C. Digest: Rep. Tom Cole rips China

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole issued a rather lengthy condemnation of China last week that calls into question decades of U.S. policy toward that country.

Titled “Can’t Trust Communist China,” the piece says, “China views western values as an existential threat and actively works to weaken the United States’ alliance system and reject key principles of international law. Unfortunately, China is moving ahead using its financial and military power to shape a world in which it is the leading global power.”

The piece may be an effort to divert constituents’ attention from the turmoil at home in the U.S., but its warnings are bolstered by a recent congressional report offering more than 400 recommendations.

“The China problem isn’t a small or easy problem to solve,” Cole’s piece concludes. “It will take hard work as well as shared determination and resolve across the Capitol and in the White House to keep China accountable, protect U.S interests and preserve freedom. ... We cannot wait until the next crisis to get serious.”

Improving: Jim Mullin, the teenage son of 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, completed months of physical rehabilitation at Centre for Neuro Skills in California.